Paul Dracott msgd is an experienced, professional and widely respected garden designer based in Cambridge.

Gardens are designed to be in harmony with their setting and the architecture of the building. His location in Cambridge has given him the opportunity to work on gardens ranging from contemporary roof terraces to large country gardens. Paul offers a personal and flexible approach to garden design including design, construction management, planting and garden lighting. A Paul Dracott garden design consists of a strong underlying structure of quality hard landscape materials, softened with full and naturalistic planting. All aspects are chosen to reflect the tastes and requirements of the client, their home, and the wider landscape setting.