Paul Dracott Garden Design
Landscape Designers in Cambridge
Reviews
Projects

    Large Country Garden
    Minimalist Roof Terrace
    Country Garden
    Classic Simplicity

    Paul Dracott msgd is an experienced, professional and widely respected garden designer based in Cambridge. 

      Gardens are designed to be in harmony with their setting and the architecture of the building. His location in Cambridge has given him the opportunity to work on gardens ranging from contemporary roof terraces to large country gardens.    Paul offers a personal and flexible approach to garden design including design, construction management, planting and garden lighting.   A Paul Dracott garden design consists of a strong underlying structure of quality hard landscape materials, softened with full and naturalistic planting. All aspects are chosen to reflect the tastes and requirements of the client, their home, and the wider landscape setting.

    Services
    • Landscape Design and Build
    • Lighting
    • planting and Project Management
    Service areas
    • UK and internationally
    • Cambridge
    Company awards
    • Member of society of garden designers
    • Association of Professional Landscapers Supreme Award Winner in all categories
    • Association of Professional Landscapers Award Winner Best Garden 
    Address
    1 West Barns, Shepreth Road, Barrington
    cb22 7TB Cambridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-1223874532 www.pdgardendesigns.co.uk
