The Urban Botanist
Interior Designers & Decorators in Lawnhurst Trading Estate, Cheadle
    • Terrarium Installations, The Urban Botanist The Urban Botanist Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Terrarium Installations, The Urban Botanist The Urban Botanist Interior landscaping
    Terrarium Installations, The Urban Botanist The Urban Botanist Modern bars & clubs
    +3
    Terrarium Installations

    The Urban Botanist are proud to supply fully assembled terrariums in the UK. We supply stunning ranges of terrariums containing unique varieties of succulents and airplants, that are certain to bring any space to life. Our ranges start with our baubles retailing at £9.98 going through to our standard size terrariums price from £39.95 - £69.95. We are very proud to announce the launch of our brand new 'Supersize Aztec Range' March 2015! These stunning centrepieces average £150.00 retail.

    Service areas
    lawnhurst trading estate, Cheadle
    Company awards
    Finalist 2015 Gift of the Year Premium/ luxury category.
    Address
    C/O Pro 3PL, Unit4
    SK3 0SD Lawnhurst Trading Estate, Cheadle
    United Kingdom
    +44-7967044335 www.theurbanbotanist.co.uk
