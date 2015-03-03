Years of experience in modern interior, retail and product design have given the team at Zilbers Design the ambition and opportunity to grow even further. Whether it is corporate, retail, interior, furniture or product design, one initial idea permeates all our projects – transforming the ordinary and finding innovative ways of blending functionality with pure aesthetic pleasure. After completing his studies, Peteris Zilbers gained more than 10 years of experience in retail, interior and product design. During this time, the designer received international recognition for his fresh and non-traditional approach to ordinary items and concepts.