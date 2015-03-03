Your browser is out-of-date.

ZILBERS DESIGN
Designers in Riga
    Years of experience in modern interior, retail and product design have given the team at Zilbers Design the ambition and opportunity to grow even further. Whether it is corporate, retail, interior, furniture or product design, one initial idea permeates all our projects – transforming the ordinary and finding innovative ways of blending functionality with pure aesthetic pleasure. After completing his studies, Peteris Zilbers gained more than 10 years of experience in retail, interior and product design. During this time, the designer received international recognition for his fresh and non-traditional approach to ordinary items and concepts.

    Services
    • Interior Design and implementation
    • product design
    • Exhibition stands design and construction
    • Original outdoor ad solutions
    Service areas
    Riga, Europe, and USA
    Address
    - Riga
    Latvia
    +371-29134237 www.zilbersdesign.com
