Guy Hollaway is an RIBA award-winning architectural and interior design practice that has a strong reputation for high quality design, competing on a national and international level.

Located in London and on the South East coast, the practice offers both architecture and interior design expertise. We employ youth and experience in balance and the team is passionately involved in all projects from inception through to completion, ensuring delivery of quality and reinforcement of the design concept. The design processes, in which we sketch, build physical models and create computer visualisations in order to experiment and innovate, deliver architecture that balances sensitive contextual response with elegant functionality.

We are committed to delivering high-quality projects that present innovative design solutions and excellent value through careful control of cost and programme that ensure client satisfaction.

For all projects undertaken, regardless of scale or budget, we strive to gain a clear understanding of our clients brief to define clear objectives and requirements. We spend time to work with our clients and specialist consultants to identify opportunities, allowing us to investigate design options to produce an optimum design proposal. Underlying the approach to all our projects is an unwavering pursuit of the right solution, meaning that we strive for simple yet subtle designs that work efficiently, have a clear delivery of concept and are enjoyed by end users, and ultimately contribute to the context of place.