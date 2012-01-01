Your browser is out-of-date.

Sarah Ward Associates
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews (5)
    • A Holiday Home in Turkey, Sarah Ward Associates Sarah Ward Associates Modern living room
    A Holiday Home in Turkey, Sarah Ward Associates Sarah Ward Associates Modern living room
    A Holiday Home in Turkey, Sarah Ward Associates Sarah Ward Associates Mediterranean style pool
    A Holiday Home in Turkey
    Contemporary home in England , Sarah Ward Associates Sarah Ward Associates Modern style bedroom
    Contemporary home in England , Sarah Ward Associates Sarah Ward Associates Modern bathroom
    Contemporary home in England , Sarah Ward Associates Sarah Ward Associates Modern style bedroom
    Contemporary home in England

    Sarah Ward Associates is an award winning London based interior design and interior architectural studio with 20 years of experience at the highest level. SWA create luxurious, elegant and timeless interiors for a range of discerning clients.

    Our team has diverse experience. We work on prestigious new homes for developers and private clients. SWA has also worked extensively in the commercial sector.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Architecture
    Service areas
    London and Worldwide
    Company awards
    Evening Standard Best New Home Winner 2012
    Address
    Unit 6 Design Studios Chelsea Harbour
    SW10 0BD London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2036677796 www.sarahwardassociates.com

    Reviews

    Michelle Field
    Amazing interiors. So well curated! Every little detail given consideration.
    about 4 years ago
    Chris Davis
    Sarah and the team have a diverse range of skills and offer many differing looks to suit many briefs, all to a top quality finish
    about 4 years ago
    Matt Burden
    Sarah and her team are fantastic, they really add a personal touch to the great work they do.
    over 3 years ago
