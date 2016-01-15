Your browser is out-of-date.

Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Kitchen Planners in Aberdare
Reviews (5)
    • Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
    Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
    Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
    +11
    Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales
    Cashmere bathroom, Llwydcoed, Aberdare, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Classic style bathroom
    Cashmere bathroom, Llwydcoed, Aberdare, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Classic style bathroom
    Cashmere bathroom, Llwydcoed, Aberdare, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Classic style bathroom
    +8
    Cashmere bathroom, Llwydcoed, Aberdare
    White Gloss with Minerva, Landare, Aberdare, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen
    White Gloss with Minerva, Landare, Aberdare, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen
    White Gloss with Minerva, Landare, Aberdare, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen
    +9
    White Gloss with Minerva, Landare, Aberdare

    Hitchings & Thomas are specialists in the design, planning and installation of fitted kitchen, bathroom and bedroom furniture. Being a small company we offer a friendly personal service from start to completion of your project. 

    Our professional fitting service comprises of all the trades required to complete the work to the highest of standards. We can carry out all manner of work from minor building work, to constructing a new extension.        We offer a range of kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms,  including Symphony who are one of leading suppliers of quality fitted kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms in the UK.  Also available are Keller kitchens which offer a huge range of doors and finishes. With over 1950 different colours to choose from, we are confident that we can find the right kitchen for you. We are based in Aberdare but cover the South Wales area. Rhonnda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Gwent, Swansea, Powys and everywhere else in between.   To compliment your kitchen, bathroom and bedroom we offer a large range of appliances, work surfaces, splashbacks and all other accessories.   Drop in and have a look around. We look forward to your visit!

    Services
    • kitchen bathroom and bedroom design
    • planning and installation
    Service areas
    South Wales
    Address
    Lewis Street, Aberaman
    CF44 8UG Aberdare
    United Kingdom
    +44-1685871281 www.hitchingsandthomas.co.uk

    Reviews

    Kim Millard
    Very efficient and professional
    21 days ago
    james 1981mcdougall
    over 3 years ago
    Aber Hydro
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
