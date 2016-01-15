Hitchings & Thomas are specialists in the design, planning and installation of fitted kitchen, bathroom and bedroom furniture. Being a small company we offer a friendly personal service from start to completion of your project.

Our professional fitting service comprises of all the trades required to complete the work to the highest of standards. We can carry out all manner of work from minor building work, to constructing a new extension. We offer a range of kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms, including Symphony who are one of leading suppliers of quality fitted kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms in the UK. Also available are Keller kitchens which offer a huge range of doors and finishes. With over 1950 different colours to choose from, we are confident that we can find the right kitchen for you. We are based in Aberdare but cover the South Wales area. Rhonnda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Gwent, Swansea, Powys and everywhere else in between. To compliment your kitchen, bathroom and bedroom we offer a large range of appliances, work surfaces, splashbacks and all other accessories. Drop in and have a look around. We look forward to your visit!