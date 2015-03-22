Your browser is out-of-date.

Jane Harries Garden Designs
Landscape Designers in Towcester
    • Small modern garden, Jane Harries Garden Designs Jane Harries Garden Designs
    Small modern garden
    Dark Basement garden and living wall, Jane Harries Garden Designs Jane Harries Garden Designs
    Dark Basement garden and living wall
    Long narrow modern garden, Jane Harries Garden Designs Jane Harries Garden Designs
    Long narrow modern garden
    North Wales hillside garden, Jane Harries Garden Designs Jane Harries Garden Designs
    North Wales hillside garden
    Romantic suburban garden, Jane Harries Garden Designs Jane Harries Garden Designs
    Romantic suburban garden

    Jane Harries Garden Designs provides garden designs and planting plans, with a face-to-face service in South Northamptonshire and a postal service world-wide.
    My approach is to work with the character of the space you have, and its surroundings, rather than put in something out of context (which costs more!). I tend to design gardens which emphasise nature, though they may have an urban or rural character. Most of all, I want to make the garden work for you, so everything has its place and is practical to suit your lifestyle.

    I am a pre-registered member of the Society of Garden Designers which is the UK professional body for garden designers.

    Services
    • garden designs
    • planting plans
    • plants
    • maintenance schedules
    • Construction Details
    • contractor drawings
    • local project monitoring
    Service areas
    garden design and Towcester
    Company awards
    • 'Best of Houzz' award 2016.
    • Trained at the Open College of the Arts, Garden Design I and 2 completed, with Garden Design 2 'A' rating
    Address
    Highbridge Cottage, 1 Highbridge Rd, Wappenham
    NN12 8SL Towcester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1327860350 www.janeharriesgardens.co.uk
