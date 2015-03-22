Jane Harries Garden Designs provides garden designs and planting plans, with a face-to-face service in South Northamptonshire and a postal service world-wide.
My approach is to work with the character of the space you have, and its surroundings, rather than put in something out of context (which costs more!). I tend to design gardens which emphasise nature, though they may have an urban or rural character. Most of all, I want to make the garden work for you, so everything has its place and is practical to suit your lifestyle.
I am a pre-registered member of the Society of Garden Designers which is the UK professional body for garden designers.
- Services
- garden designs
- planting plans
- plants
- maintenance schedules
- Construction Details
- contractor drawings
- local project monitoring
- Service areas
- garden design and Towcester
- Company awards
- 'Best of Houzz' award 2016.
- Trained at the Open College of the Arts, Garden Design I and 2 completed, with Garden Design 2 'A' rating
- Address
-
Highbridge Cottage, 1 Highbridge Rd, Wappenham
NN12 8SL Towcester
United Kingdom
+44-1327860350 www.janeharriesgardens.co.uk