Jane Harries Garden Designs provides garden designs and planting plans, with a face-to-face service in South Northamptonshire and a postal service world-wide.

My approach is to work with the character of the space you have, and its surroundings, rather than put in something out of context (which costs more!). I tend to design gardens which emphasise nature, though they may have an urban or rural character. Most of all, I want to make the garden work for you, so everything has its place and is practical to suit your lifestyle.

I am a pre-registered member of the Society of Garden Designers which is the UK professional body for garden designers.