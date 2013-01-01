Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Zebra Property Group
General Contractors in London
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Margaretta Terrace, Chelsea, London, Zebra Property Group Zebra Property Group Modern kitchen
    Margaretta Terrace, Chelsea, London, Zebra Property Group Zebra Property Group Modern kitchen
    Margaretta Terrace, Chelsea, London, Zebra Property Group Zebra Property Group Classic style doors
    +10
    Margaretta Terrace, Chelsea, London
    Southolm Street, Wandsworth, London, Zebra Property Group Zebra Property Group Classic style bathroom
    Southolm Street, Wandsworth, London, Zebra Property Group Zebra Property Group Classic style bathroom
    Southolm Street, Wandsworth, London, Zebra Property Group Zebra Property Group Classic style bathroom
    +8
    Southolm Street, Wandsworth, London
    Fernlea Road., Zebra Property Group Zebra Property Group Classic style bedroom
    Fernlea Road., Zebra Property Group Zebra Property Group Classic style bathroom
    Fernlea Road.
    Fulham, London - rear extension, loft conversion and entire house renovation including inserting swimming pool, Zebra Property Group Zebra Property Group
    Fulham, London - rear extension, loft conversion and entire house renovation including inserting swimming pool, Zebra Property Group Zebra Property Group
    Fulham, London - rear extension, loft conversion and entire house renovation including inserting swimming pool, Zebra Property Group Zebra Property Group
    +8
    Fulham, London - rear extension, loft conversion and entire house renovation including inserting swimming pool
    Wrap around side return, Zebra Property Group Zebra Property Group
    Wrap around side return, Zebra Property Group Zebra Property Group
    Wrap around side return, Zebra Property Group Zebra Property Group
    +5
    Wrap around side return
    Extension and rennovation, Zebra Property Group Zebra Property Group
    Extension and rennovation, Zebra Property Group Zebra Property Group
    Extension and rennovation, Zebra Property Group Zebra Property Group
    +3
    Extension and rennovation

    Zebra Property Group is owned by two directors (Jamie and Andrew) who have a combined lengthy experience in many aspects of property development (from development and project management to search and valuation). ZPG currently develops houses for residential home-owning clients and developers all over London - we are as happy creating an exceptional bathroom or kitchen at a similarly excellent price as we are are doing the full refurb of a house, building a basement, adding an extension or even building a swimming pool....

    We strive to create an exceptional project, that is well managed and at a excellent price

    Services
    • Building Work
    • house renovations
    • Extensions
    • Loft conversions
    • bathrooms
    • kitchens
    • Gardens
    • painting etc… .
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • South West London
    • central london
    • West London
    • South London
    • North London
    Address
    SW6 4PG London
    United Kingdom
    +4420363700560773726772907759047908 www.zebrapropertygroup.com
      Add SEO element