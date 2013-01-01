Zebra Property Group is owned by two directors (Jamie and Andrew) who have a combined lengthy experience in many aspects of property development (from development and project management to search and valuation). ZPG currently develops houses for residential home-owning clients and developers all over London - we are as happy creating an exceptional bathroom or kitchen at a similarly excellent price as we are are doing the full refurb of a house, building a basement, adding an extension or even building a swimming pool....
We strive to create an exceptional project, that is well managed and at a excellent price
