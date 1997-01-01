Lynch architects was established in December 1997 by architect Patrick Lynch. Projects range in scale from private houses, galleries and public spaces, to masterplans that include major civic, commercial and residential buildings in central London. We are renowned for our immense investment of care in the crafting of layered facades that fit immaculately well into their surroundings.
We are a 20 strong architectural practice, involved in some of the largest development schemes across London. Our team of 12 ARB registered architects have extensive experience of the design and delivery of major projects. Our clients include major and smaller development companies, local authorities, private organisations, charities, and individuals, such as Land Securities, Hammersons, Multiplex, and the London Boroughs of Barking & Dagenham, Westminster and Islington.
- Company awards
- Lynch architects won The Young Architects of the Year Award in 2005 and was listed as one of The World's 25 Best Architects in Wallpaper magazine 2005. We exhibited in the Irish Pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 2008 and were included in the Official Selection at the Venice Biennale in 2012.
- Address
-
1 Amwell Street
EC1R 1UL London
United Kingdom
+44-2072782553 www.lyncharchitects.com