Lynch architects was established in December 1997 by architect Patrick Lynch. Projects range in scale from private houses, galleries and public spaces, to masterplans that include major civic, commercial and residential buildings in central London. We are renowned for our immense investment of care in the crafting of layered facades that fit immaculately well into their surroundings.

We are a 20 strong architectural practice, involved in some of the largest development schemes across London. Our team of 12 ARB registered architects have extensive experience of the design and delivery of major projects. Our clients include major and smaller development companies, local authorities, private organisations, charities, and individuals, such as Land Securities, Hammersons, Multiplex, and the London Boroughs of Barking & Dagenham, Westminster and Islington.