Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Westacott Gardens
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Chelmsford
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Sympathetic design for a large family garden, Westacott Gardens Westacott Gardens
    Sympathetic design for a large family garden, Westacott Gardens Westacott Gardens
    Sympathetic design for a large family garden, Westacott Gardens Westacott Gardens
    +22
    Sympathetic design for a large family garden
    Garden design with tricky levels, Westacott Gardens Westacott Gardens
    Garden design with tricky levels, Westacott Gardens Westacott Gardens
    Garden design with tricky levels, Westacott Gardens Westacott Gardens
    +9
    Garden design with tricky levels

    With over ten years experience Westacott Gardens are a full service garden design and Landscaping company based in Chelmsford, Essex. We not only design gardens but build them and provide soft landscaping services. 

    We work hard with our clients to create stunning gardens that suit their specific needs and desires with the ability to go beyond the norm we create not only gardens but outdoor features such as one off pergolas, outdoor rooms and pieces of garden furniture.

    Services
    • garden design
    • landscaping
    • Planting
    • garden architecture including buildings and features.
    Service areas
    Essex and Chelmsford
    Address
    10 Waterhouse St
    CM1 2TY Chelmsford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1245200569 www.westacottgardens.com
      Add SEO element