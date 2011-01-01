Your browser is out-of-date.

Furniture & Accessories in Brighton
    Established in 2011, Edited has created a unique retail experience, bringing together a mixture of home furnishings, lighting, artwork, cookware and soft furnishings to offer an all round store that specialises in design-led products. Formed by a love of good design and a urge for great customer service Edited is fast on its way to becoming a staple visit for any design lover, with increased media coverage from publications such as Elle Decoration, Livingetc, The Evening Standard, The Metro, Good Housekeeping, Ideal Home & Mollie Makes as well as numerous design blog write-ups. Striving to offer a excellent selections of items for your home at affordable prices and good service to boot is our aim!

    Service areas
    Brighton and Hove, Tunbridge Wells, and & all across the UK
    Address
    3 Gardner Street
    BN1 1UP Brighton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1273604006 www.edited.co.uk
