trulli Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    Luxury Residential, trulli Design trulli Design Modern kitchen
    Luxury Residential, trulli Design trulli Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Luxury Residential, trulli Design trulli Design Modern style bedroom
    +1
    Luxury Residential
    Living Areas, trulli Design trulli Design Modern living room
    Living Areas, trulli Design trulli Design Modern kitchen
    Living Areas, trulli Design trulli Design Modern living room
    +2
    Living Areas
    The Pearl Hotel Abu Dhabi, trulli Design trulli Design Classic style bedroom
    The Pearl Hotel Abu Dhabi, trulli Design trulli Design BedroomLighting
    The Pearl Hotel Abu Dhabi, trulli Design trulli Design Living roomSide tables & trays
    +1
    The Pearl Hotel Abu Dhabi

    Trulli Design is a Interior Design company based in London. The company was founded by Suzan Shamoon a former student of the London College of Furniture. With over 20 years experience she has previously worked with some of the worlds renowned Interior designers. The company specializes in both contemporary and classical Interiors and has a wealth of experience and expertise designing interiors in the UK and abroad including Residential projects, Hotels, Offices, Showhome's and Leisure facilities. Suzan leads a team of Designers to offer a professional Interior Design service working closely with the client from concept to completion to tailor each project to suit the needs of the individual project.

    Interior Design and Styling
    London
    London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089148231 www.trullidesign.com
