London Garden Rooms
Landscape Designers in London
Reviews (11)
    A Few Recent Projects, London Garden Rooms London Garden Rooms Modern garden
    A Few Recent Projects, London Garden Rooms London Garden Rooms Modern garden
    A Few Recent Projects, London Garden Rooms London Garden Rooms Modern garden
    +7
    A Few Recent Projects

    LONDON GARDEN ROOMS - THE CITY SPACE SPECIALISTS THAT GIVE YOU ROOM TO LIVE, WORK, RELAX, PLAY OR CREATE

    With our wealth of experience, the city space specialists at London Garden Rooms will provide you with expert advice on the design of your garden room right from the start.With our fully inclusive service, we will handle your entire project from design and manufacture, through to construction and completion – and our specialist landscape team can create a beautiful garden around your room and house.

    Services
    • Garden Room
    • Bespoke Design
    • Concept to build
    • friendly team
    • Professional
    • Experienced
    • Landscaping
    • Room
    • garden room project
    • Planning
    • City space specialists
    • Concept to key service
    Service areas
    • London
    • London and South East England
    • Home Counties
    • Essex
    • Greater London
    Address
    221 High Road, South Woodford
    E18 2PB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2084189498 www.londongardenrooms.co.uk
    We are the friendly, knowledgeable city space specialists with a creative approach and trustworthy, reliable and experienced teams.

    Being London based, we understand the constraints of city living and we can make imaginative use of the space you have to create the space you want.

    Reviews

    Eren Derya
    Amazing work and an amazing team to work with. Could not say enough good things about this company. 10/10.
    3 months ago
    Paul Joslin
    Absolutely delighted with our new garden room. The installation was well managed and overall stress free process
    about 1 month ago
    Julie Entwistle
    Absolutely fabulous quality and service resulting in a beautiful garden room and shed. Steven dealt with the design providing his invaluable input, with patience and humour. His team on site were professional, discreet, efficient and a pleasure to have here for the project. The room is really attractive and complements the garden. Highly recommended.
    3 months ago
