About Us

GRL - Garden Rooms and Lodges are passionate about giving you personally designed amazing spaces. We specialise in all contemporary & traditional outdoor buildings, that represent originality, modern philosophy & bespoke architectural design, projects ranging from Garden Rooms, Extensions, Studios, Home Offices, Classrooms, Luxury Lodges or even a permanent living Eco Home. Custom designed to the smallest detail, our bespoke design services makes sure no project is ever the same! Based in Lincolnshire, our in house highly experienced team, not only gives you a complete service from start to finish but are willing to cover a wide range of areas, making sure the whole project is kept under one company. While working with you every step of the way our goal is to give you a high quality build and exceed all expectations.