Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
GRL—Garden Rooms &amp; Lodges
Joiners in Skegness
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Garden Rooms
  • Garden Offices
  • Garden Studios
  • Garden Gym
  • Garden Buildings
  • Eco Classrooms
  • Classrooms
  • Timber Buildings
  • Luxury Lodges
  • Summerhouses
  • Holiday Homes
  • Log Cabins
New project
  • Go Premium
    • GRL - Garden Rooms & Lodges
    GRL - Garden Rooms & Lodges
    GRL - Garden Rooms & Lodges
    Click to complete

    About Us

    GRL - Garden Rooms and Lodges are passionate about giving you personally designed amazing spaces. We specialise in all contemporary & traditional outdoor buildings, that represent originality, modern philosophy & bespoke architectural design, projects ranging from Garden Rooms, Extensions, Studios, Home Offices, Classrooms, Luxury Lodges or even a permanent living Eco Home. Custom designed to the smallest detail, our bespoke design services makes sure no project is ever the same! Based in Lincolnshire, our in house highly experienced team, not only gives you a complete service from start to finish but are willing to cover a wide range of areas, making sure the whole project is kept under one company. While working with you every step of the way our goal is to give you a high quality build and exceed all expectations.

    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Skegness
    Address
    Unit 4, Holly Road, Skegness Industrial Estate
    PE253TE Skegness
    United Kingdom
    +44-1754764207 www.grlgardenrooms.co.uk

    Reviews

    LifesDesign
    If I Could give less I would. Simon at grl. built my home office this was great no issues. so I had him come back and build new extension to the house. and after months of being messed about it did finally get built. However after not making the floor right the laminate he used came up and having made me go to Howdens for assessment of the laminate he didn't accept the out come that he needed to put this right! Having not screed the floor or filled in a hole! the boards he used have to much pressure on the joints and now have pushed up and came apart because of this Howdens even gave himself and my house insurance the report. He said he would fix it and after months refused to so warranty on his work is worth nothing! Because he came back to repair the leaks in the roof before the flooring issue to find out now after leaking through my light fitting that he used Duct tape to repair it which now has given way. For me to put right all his failing it will cost about £4000. I tried to call him I left a message I emailed he doesn't get back in touch when he knows he is in wrong. So im leaving the catalogue of errors to my solicitor who will be in touch with him instead. As he has failed to call or email back. Word of warning dont believe these brilliant reviews some are his and friends of his. And im sure he will say im a sour customer im not I paid alot of money to him to build an extension that would work for my wheelchair which I have to now use. And like I said the home office is great except he used internal lights and not external so they are now rusting! I include photos. follow up to your comments Grl I did have a contract with you I have it in writing and via email so no I won't be taking my review down and happy to show google reviews my contract. thanks
    about 1 year ago
    Stephen Kent
    The whole GRL team were very professional from the start, from handling our initial enquiry, to helping us decide on the design, through to the building stage. We are extremely happy with our new garden space and can't recommend Garden Room Living enough.
    over 1 year ago
    mathew barker
    The whole team are very friendly and happy to help nothing is too much work great communication from start to finish 100% recommend to anyone who is think of having a garden room.
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element