Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
T &amp; M Design
Kitchen Planners in Chesterfield
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Providing traditional and modern bespoke kitchen design to suit any budget and any size kitchen. We also cater for the trade market providing a quick and efficient service with minimal overheads we guarantee to be cheaper than many of the bigger suppliers.

    Services
    • Kitchen design and installation
    • bathroom design and installation
    • bedroom design and installation
    Service areas
    • Derbyshire
    • Nottinghamshire
    • Sheffield
    • Chesterfield
    Address
    Highfield Lodge, 183 Newbold Road
    S41 7BE Chesterfield
    United Kingdom
    +44-1246555204 www.tandmdesign.co.uk

    Reviews

    Mark Ellis
    over 3 years ago
      Add SEO element