mökki
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Totnes
    mökki modular garden studios

    Mökki is a small company based in Devon. We design, build and install contemporary garden rooms throughout the UK.

    Mökki studios are fully insulated and double glazed and are ideal for use as garden offices, artist's studios, craft spaces, music studios or guest rooms. They take about 2 days to build on site.

    Mökki studios are designed by award-winning architect James Risebero RIBA who has over 20 years experience in the construction industry and has worked at some of the UK's most prestigious firms including Foster and Partners and pioneers of environmental design Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios. 

    Service areas
    • United Kingdom
    • Devon
    • Cornwall
    • Somerset
    • dorset
    • Bristol
    • Bath
    • plymouth
    • Exeter
    Address
    tq9 5LX Totnes
    United Kingdom
    +44-7961191941 www.mokki.co.uk
      Add SEO element