Office In My Garden
Garden & Landscape Supplies in London
    • Garden Studio with storage, Office In My Garden Office In My Garden Modern study/office
    Garden Studio with storage, Office In My Garden Office In My Garden Modern garden
    Garden Studio with storage, Office In My Garden Office In My Garden Modern study/office
    Garden Studio with storage
    Garden Room in High Barnet, London, Office In My Garden Office In My Garden Modern garden
    Garden Room in High Barnet, London, Office In My Garden Office In My Garden Modern garden
    Garden Room in High Barnet, London, Office In My Garden Office In My Garden Modern study/office
    Garden Room in High Barnet, London
    Garden Room in Queens Park, London, Office In My Garden Office In My Garden Modern garden
    Garden Room in Queens Park, London, Office In My Garden Office In My Garden Modern garden
    Garden Room in Queens Park, London, Office In My Garden Office In My Garden Modern study/office
    Garden Room in Queens Park, London

    High Quality Bespoke Garden Rooms

    Office In My Garden is a small independent company based in North London specialising in the construction of high quality Garden Rooms. We offer a complete service from design to completion using the finest materials and the latest technology and always built with care by local craftsmen.

    Services
    • Garden Rooms
    • Garden Office
    • Playroom
    • Music studio
    • Teahouse
    • Pavilion
    Service areas
    North London
    Address
    Tetherdown
    N10 1NH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7778297711 www.officeinmygarden.com
