Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Rob David Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pwllheli
Overview 6Projects (6) 2Ideabooks (2)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Hallway Transformations by www.robdavidinteriordesign.com
    Hallways
    Thatched Bakery, Gwynedd, North Wales, Rob David Interior Design Rob David Interior Design Rustic style conference centres
    Thatched Bakery, Gwynedd, North Wales, Rob David Interior Design Rob David Interior Design
    Thatched Bakery, Gwynedd, North Wales, Rob David Interior Design Rob David Interior Design
    +20
    Thatched Bakery, Gwynedd, North Wales
    Restyling Welsh Holiday Let., Rob David Interior Design Rob David Interior Design
    Restyling Welsh Holiday Let., Rob David Interior Design Rob David Interior Design
    Restyling Welsh Holiday Let., Rob David Interior Design Rob David Interior Design
    +16
    Restyling Welsh Holiday Let.
    1960's Dorma Bungalow - Remodelling. , Rob David Interior Design Rob David Interior Design
    1960's Dorma Bungalow - Remodelling. , Rob David Interior Design Rob David Interior Design
    1960's Dorma Bungalow - Remodelling. , Rob David Interior Design Rob David Interior Design
    +12
    1960's Dorma Bungalow - Remodelling.
    Holiday Cottage Renovation, Rob David Interior Design Rob David Interior Design Country style houses
    Holiday Cottage Renovation, Rob David Interior Design Rob David Interior Design
    Holiday Cottage Renovation, Rob David Interior Design Rob David Interior Design
    +26
    Holiday Cottage Renovation

    Feeling daunted by the prospect of starting an interior project for just one room or even the whole house! You can be guided by Interior Designer and owner Robert David. Specialising in Commercial and Residential projects.

    He will give expert advice on fabrics, wall coverings, furniture, lighting and curtain treatments and of course… colour! With over 20 years' experience on Commercial and Residential Projects, from inception to completion, Rob David Interior Design offers a diverse range of styles and creativity, including bespoke furniture painting.

    Services
    Project Management, Interior Design, and Painting.
    Service areas
    North Wales
    Address
    melin cefn llanfair rhydyclafdy
    LL537YW Pwllheli
    United Kingdom
    +44-7775806035 www.robdavidinteriordesign.com
      Add SEO element