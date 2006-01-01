Your browser is out-of-date.

Baufritz (UK) Ltd.
Home Builders in Cambridge
Reviews
    • House Crowley: a Compact eco Home, Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Wooden houses Wood Wood effect
    House Crowley: a Compact eco Home, Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Country style houses
    House Crowley: a Compact eco Home, Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Balcony
    House Crowley: a Compact eco Home
    House Fleming: an Inspiring Small Home, Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Country style houses
    House Fleming: an Inspiring Small Home, Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Country style houses Wood
    House Fleming: an Inspiring Small Home, Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Country style houses Wood
    House Fleming: an Inspiring Small Home
    House Rushworth: Downsizing Project by Baufritz, Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Prefabricated home Wood Grey
    House Rushworth: Downsizing Project by Baufritz, Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Modern houses Wood Grey
    House Rushworth: Downsizing Project by Baufritz, Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Front garden Wood Grey
    House Rushworth: Downsizing Project by Baufritz
    Baufritz House Bond, Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration Aluminium/Zinc Turquoise
    Baufritz House Bond, Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Baufritz (UK) Ltd. BedroomBeds & headboards Textile Beige
    Baufritz House Bond, Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Baufritz (UK) Ltd. BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Wood effect
    Baufritz House Bond
    Modern Three Storey Townhouse Bennett, Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Prefabricated home Wood White
    Modern Three Storey Townhouse Bennett, Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Detached home Wood White
    Modern Three Storey Townhouse Bennett, Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Baufritz (UK) Ltd. BathroomBathtubs & showers Tiles Beige
    Modern Three Storey Townhouse Bennett
    Modern Home Griffen, Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Modern houses
    Modern Home Griffen, Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Modern houses
    Modern Home Griffen, Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Modern kitchen
    Modern Home Griffen
    Baufritz is one of the biggest manufacturers of healthy and
    energy-efficient timber houses in Europe. It is our mission to build houses which do not harm nature but preserve it. Having more than 100 years of experience we construct houses which meet the highest ecological and energy-efficiency standards as well as demands for truly bespoke design. We achieve minimum energy costs while using only healthy materials made of natural substances.

    The outstanding quality of our buildings regarding thermal insulation is achieved by external walls being 40 cm thick. The timber construction is breathable and stores up to 40 tons of climate damaging carbon dioxide. Our holistic approach has been awarded several times. We would be happy to present you with an individual solution for your home.

    Services
    • prefabricated homes
    • Made in Germany
    • state of the art homes
    • practical a nd functionally designed timber framed houses
    • quality with comfort and luxury
    • effortless environmentally friendly living
    Address
    The Workplace, Girton
    CB3 0QH Cambridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-1223235632 www.baufritz.co.uk
    Baufritz (UK) Limited
    The Workplace

    Girton

    Cambridge

    CB3 0QH

