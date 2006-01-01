Baufritz is one of the biggest manufacturers of healthy and

energy-efficient timber houses in Europe. It is our mission to build houses which do not harm nature but preserve it. Having more than 100 years of experience we construct houses which meet the highest ecological and energy-efficiency standards as well as demands for truly bespoke design. We achieve minimum energy costs while using only healthy materials made of natural substances.

The outstanding quality of our buildings regarding thermal insulation is achieved by external walls being 40 cm thick. The timber construction is breathable and stores up to 40 tons of climate damaging carbon dioxide. Our holistic approach has been awarded several times. We would be happy to present you with an individual solution for your home.