Brickwork and insulation without foundations
The Brick Panels system permits clean, uncomplicated and inexpensive brick facing of walls on old, prefabricated and new houses offering both thermal and sound insulation at the same
time.
The bricks of the Brick Panels system are natural composite of thermal-insulation polyurethane and high-quality, hard-baked brick facing tiles made of specially selected clays
and fired up to 1200C°. As a result, they are extremely dense with a water absorption rate of only 2 to 6 percent (%). All facing bricks are frost-resistant, dimensionally stable and color
fast.
Without requiring any preliminary work, the Brick Panels elements are secured directly to the outside wall using special wall plugs before being joined.
Extensive work on the foundations is unnecessary and is not usually necessary to extend the soffits eaves (roof projections).
There is a host of individual design possibilities available with special elements co-coordinated for the specific building available for corner areas, lintels and etc.
Fireplace Chamber, model chamotte. Structure, Rustic in Non-Combustible Fire Resistant
*Front open
*2 sided open front + right or left
*3 sided open front + right + left
*2 sided open corner chamber
Fireplace Accessories, Fireplace brick panels/surrounds in Non-Combustible Fire Resistant
Brick Panels Skamot in Non-Combustible Fire Resistant material
BRICK-PANELS is an all-round thermal insulation that you can rely on.
Our full thermal insulation system applies the ideal physical principle of external insulation. The thermal insulation of a house has the purpose of delaying the transfer of heat from the inside outwards in winter and from the outside inwards in summer.
With the aid of this energy-saving-system, near all requirements of the recent energy conservation regulations can be fulfilled and you can achieve heating cost savings of up to 50% in a detached house.
Our Systems can currently be classified as one of the best suppliers of thermal insulation to the building trade.