BRICK-PANELS is an all-round thermal insulation that you can rely on.

Our full thermal insulation system applies the ideal physical principle of external insulation. The thermal insulation of a house has the purpose of delaying the transfer of heat from the inside outwards in winter and from the outside inwards in summer.

With the aid of this energy-saving-system, near all requirements of the recent energy conservation regulations can be fulfilled and you can achieve heating cost savings of up to 50% in a detached house.

Our Systems can currently be classified as one of the best suppliers of thermal insulation to the building trade.