Fourways ML—The Brick Panels
Restoration & Renovation in Ilford —London
    BRICK PANELS for INDOORS and OUTDOORS

    BRIC-TILES , BRICK-PANELS  for   IN-  and  OUTDOORS 

    FIREPLACE CHAMERS, FIRE PLACE BRICK PANELS SURROUND, FIRE PLACE BRICK PANELS in Non-Combustible Fire Resistant material

    BRIC-TILES , BRICK-PANELS  in Non-Combustible Fire Resistant material  for  IN-  and  OUTDOORS

    Brickwork and insulation without foundations

    The Brick Panels system permits clean, uncomplicated and inexpensive brick facing of walls on old, prefabricated and new houses offering both thermal and sound insulation at the same
    time.
    The bricks of the Brick Panels system are natural composite of thermal-insulation polyurethane and high-quality, hard-baked brick facing tiles made of  specially selected clays
    and fired up to 1200C°. As a result, they are extremely dense with a water absorption rate of only 2 to 6 percent (%). All facing bricks are frost-resistant, dimensionally stable and color
    fast.
    Without requiring any preliminary work, the Brick Panels elements are secured directly to the outside wall using special wall plugs before being joined.
    Extensive work on the foundations is unnecessary and is not usually necessary to extend the soffits eaves (roof projections).
    There is a host of individual design possibilities available with special elements co-coordinated for the specific building available for corner areas, lintels and etc.

                                                ----------------------------------------------------------

    Fireplace Chamber,  model  chamotte. Structure, Rustic  in Non-Combustible Fire Resistant


      *Front open

      *2 sided open front + right or left

      *3 sided open front + right + left

      *2 sided open corner chamber

                                            ----------------------------------------------------------
      
       Fireplace Accessories,   Fireplace brick  panels/surrounds in Non-Combustible Fire Resistant

       Brick Panels Skamot  in Non-Combustible Fire Resistant material

      

    Services
    • BRICk-TILES
    • BRICK-PANELS
    • FIREPLACE CHAMERS
    • FIRE PLACE SURROUND
    • FIRE PLACE PANELS
    Service areas
    & all across the UK and Ilford —London
    Address
    42 Valentines Road
    IG14SA Ilford —London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2082271036 www.brick-panels.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    BRICK-PANELS is an all-round thermal insulation that you can rely on.
    Our full thermal insulation system applies the ideal physical principle of external insulation. The thermal insulation of a house has the purpose of delaying the transfer of heat from the inside outwards in winter and from the outside inwards in summer.

    With the aid of this energy-saving-system, near all requirements of the recent energy conservation regulations can be fulfilled and you can achieve heating cost savings of up to 50% in a detached house.

    Our Systems can currently be classified as one of the best suppliers of thermal insulation to the building trade.

