Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
thinkTREE Architects and Partners
Architects in Seongnamsi,Gyeonggido, Korea
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 무중력지대 대방동, thinkTREE Architects and Partners thinkTREE Architects and Partners
    무중력지대 대방동, thinkTREE Architects and Partners thinkTREE Architects and Partners
    무중력지대 대방동, thinkTREE Architects and Partners thinkTREE Architects and Partners
    +35
    무중력지대 대방동
    Nemo House, Container Residence, thinkTREE Architects and Partners thinkTREE Architects and Partners Modern houses
    Nemo House, Container Residence, thinkTREE Architects and Partners thinkTREE Architects and Partners Modern houses
    Nemo House, Container Residence, thinkTREE Architects and Partners thinkTREE Architects and Partners Modern houses
    +8
    Nemo House, Container Residence
    C and C (Compact courtyard) house, thinkTREE Architects and Partners thinkTREE Architects and Partners Modern living room
    C and C (Compact courtyard) house, thinkTREE Architects and Partners thinkTREE Architects and Partners Modern houses
    C and C (Compact courtyard) house, thinkTREE Architects and Partners thinkTREE Architects and Partners Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    +4
    C and C (Compact courtyard) house
    H Dental Studio, thinkTREE Architects and Partners thinkTREE Architects and Partners Modern walls & floors
    H Dental Studio, thinkTREE Architects and Partners thinkTREE Architects and Partners Modern walls & floors
    H Dental Studio, thinkTREE Architects and Partners thinkTREE Architects and Partners Modern walls & floors
    +1
    H Dental Studio

    thinkTREE Architects and Partners was

    established by Kangsoo Lee and Joohyung Kang in 2012. After studying at the Graduate School of Design, Harvard University in Boston. Lee worked for internationally renowned architectural firm in New York and Seoul, while Kang gained over ten years of experience in a well-known architectural firm in Seoul . Recently Jaehee Jung, professor, School of Architectural Engineering of Hongik University has joined the practice.

    Together with a team of architects and engineers we work on a wide range of projects with a high level of expert knowledge: from private assignments to public projects such as community facilities, housing, commercial buildings, research, and interior projects. Additionally, our portfolio includes a unique aspect of our design with the challenge on working with freight containers. Several container architecture projects are under construction and to be completed by 2015 summer.

    Service areas
    Seongnamsi, Gyeonggido, and Korea
    Address
    Technopark B-302, 255 Yatap namro, Bundanggu
    463-816 Seongnamsi,Gyeonggido, Korea
    South Korea
    +82-264873338 www.thinktr.com
      Add SEO element