thinkTREE Architects and Partners was

established by Kangsoo Lee and Joohyung Kang in 2012. After studying at the Graduate School of Design, Harvard University in Boston. Lee worked for internationally renowned architectural firm in New York and Seoul, while Kang gained over ten years of experience in a well-known architectural firm in Seoul . Recently Jaehee Jung, professor, School of Architectural Engineering of Hongik University has joined the practice.

Together with a team of architects and engineers we work on a wide range of projects with a high level of expert knowledge: from private assignments to public projects such as community facilities, housing, commercial buildings, research, and interior projects. Additionally, our portfolio includes a unique aspect of our design with the challenge on working with freight containers. Several container architecture projects are under construction and to be completed by 2015 summer.