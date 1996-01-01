FLORERA, Gardens and other outdoor spaces MAKES DREAMS COMES TRUE; by envisioning your feelings and working together. Our world is always changing; so too is Florera and the people we work with. This is the core of our designs.

Florera creates beauty with YOUR daily life as basic anchor. We work with passion, create with the understanding of our customers needs, combined with our expertise. We are creating new nature by wishes of our client. Started in 1996 with Florera, through the years all kind of clients with special wishes are asking us for help.

Florera is specialized in urban gardens and landscape gardening. We are known for our personalized designs, from ultra minimalistic outdoor solutions to Mediterranean and romantic gardens. Our main focus always is on the needs of our clients. In close cooperation with our clients we create beautiful environments that gives our clients a sense of well being, comfort; which makes them feel safe and secure.

Our gardens and out door spaces are heavens for families, friends and individuals.

Companies use our expertise to create pleasant work environments that lead to an increase in productivity. For these customers we design outdoor spaces, roof terraces, smoking areas, outdoor canteen, parking spaces and relax areas. Our designs complements and enhanced the look and feel of buildings and thus make them more attractive places to visit and to work in.

We are specialized in our knowledge of plants and their environments, maintenance friendly outdoor places, total concepts including realization, designing all hand crafted, also 3D possibilities. intake, proposal based on initial client desires, initial pre-design, master-design which includes greenery and vegetation, color schemes, outdoor lighting, hardware, water-management, decoration, cultivation, fertilisation planning, FENG SHUI/ harmony and balance.