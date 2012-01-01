Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Lush Garden Design
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Ashby
Overview 7Projects (7) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Sloped New-Build Plot to Relaxing Garden, Lush Garden Design Lush Garden Design Modern garden
    Sloped New-Build Plot to Relaxing Garden, Lush Garden Design Lush Garden Design Modern garden
    Sloped New-Build Plot to Relaxing Garden, Lush Garden Design Lush Garden Design Modern garden
    +2
    Sloped New-Build Plot to Relaxing Garden
    Contemporary Garden with Swimming Pool, Lush Garden Design Lush Garden Design Modern garden
    Contemporary Garden with Swimming Pool, Lush Garden Design Lush Garden Design Modern garden
    Contemporary Garden with Swimming Pool, Lush Garden Design Lush Garden Design Modern garden
    +2
    Contemporary Garden with Swimming Pool
    Modern Tropical Garden Design by Post, Lush Garden Design Lush Garden Design Tropical style garden
    Modern Tropical Garden Design by Post, Lush Garden Design Lush Garden Design Tropical style garden
    Modern Tropical Garden Design by Post
    Large Family Garden, Lush Garden Design Lush Garden Design Modern garden
    Large Family Garden, Lush Garden Design Lush Garden Design Modern garden
    Large Family Garden, Lush Garden Design Lush Garden Design Modern garden
    +11
    Large Family Garden
    A Peaceful Zen-Style Garden, Lush Garden Design Lush Garden Design Asian style garden
    A Peaceful Zen-Style Garden, Lush Garden Design Lush Garden Design Asian style garden
    A Peaceful Zen-Style Garden, Lush Garden Design Lush Garden Design Asian style garden
    +2
    A Peaceful Zen-Style Garden
    Contemporary Garden, Lush Garden Design Lush Garden Design Modern garden
    Contemporary Garden, Lush Garden Design Lush Garden Design Modern garden
    Contemporary Garden, Lush Garden Design Lush Garden Design Modern garden
    Contemporary Garden
    Show all 7 projects

    Lush Garden Design is an innovative studio that specialises in designing beautiful gardens and landscapes for home-owners, businesses, architects and property developers.

    Founded in 2007 by garden designer Anna Barker and based in Ashby de la Zouch in the East Midlands, UK, we design gardens for clients throughout the region as well as further afield. 

    Services
    • Commercial landscape design
    • planting design
    • garden design
    Service areas
    • Throughout the UK and worldwide
    • Ashby
    Address
    The Old Cottage Hospital, Leicester Road, Ashby de la Zouch
    LE65 1DB Ashby
    United Kingdom
    +44-1530499400 lushgardendesign.co.uk
      Add SEO element