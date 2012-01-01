Lush Garden Design is an innovative studio that specialises in designing beautiful gardens and landscapes for home-owners, businesses, architects and property developers.
Founded in 2007 by garden designer Anna Barker and based in Ashby de la Zouch in the East Midlands, UK, we design gardens for clients throughout the region as well as further afield.
- Services
- Commercial landscape design
- planting design
- garden design
- Service areas
- Throughout the UK and worldwide
- Ashby
- Address
-
The Old Cottage Hospital, Leicester Road, Ashby de la Zouch
LE65 1DB Ashby
United Kingdom
+44-1530499400 lushgardendesign.co.uk