Wallpaper Trail
Paint & Wall Coverings in Richmond
Reviews (3)
    • Operating from a retail shop in Richmond, North Yorkshire we provide a selection of over 15,000 wallpapers for your home from a wide range of both designer and discount brand names. You can browse all of our available wallpapers on our website, where you can also request free samples of any patterns that take your interest, as well as offering free P&P on all UK orders.

    Service areas
    worldwide and Richmond
    Address
    1 Castle Hill
    DL10 4QP Richmond
    United Kingdom
    +44-1748829846 wallpapertrail.uk

    Reviews

    Krystal Flett
    about 4 years ago
    House Pixies
    Fantastic shop, well worth a visit
    over 6 years ago
    Munckey
    Great shop with fantastic service. It had exactly want i needed when i redecorated my living room.
    over 6 years ago
