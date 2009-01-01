Your browser is out-of-date.

Claire Potter Design
Eco-design in Hove
Reviews (1)
    Modern Deco living room, Claire Potter Design Claire Potter Design Eclectic style living room
    +4
    Modern Deco living room
    Minimal courtyard
    +11
    A Contemporary Landscape: The Ripple
    +7
    upcycled feature - DOVER cabinet
    +11
    Studio Loo - a new office space from an old public wc

    Claire Potter Design was founded in 2008 with a strong commitment to producing exciting and innovative project solutions that are also founded on a clear environmental ethic. We work across all sectors, in both interiors, interior architecture, landscape and product design - with each project having a clear context to the site and users and utilising both traditional and modern construction methods. We also specialise in using reclaimed, recycled and redesigned materials and products, recognising that they not only ensure a lighter footprint for the project, but also increase the individual nature of the end result. 

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Architecture
    • landscape design
    • garden design
    • product design
    • furniture design.
    Service areas
    Hove, BRIGHTON, and United Kingdom
    Company awards
    • Venus Awards Sussex and Brighton, Green Business Finalist 2014
    • Decorex top 100 interior design Twitter influencers 2014
    • Modenus top 100 Interior Design blogs 2013
    • Ecobuild top 100 sustainable design, construction and architecture twitter influencers 2012
    • Decorex top 100 most influencial interior designers on Twitter—2012/2014.
    • 'Best in Show' Malvern Autumn Show 2009
    • Royal Horticultural Society, four silver, two bronze medals, 2008—2010
    • Green Apple Award 2009 for Environmental Best Practice in Land and Property
    • Inhabitat Spring Greening competition 2010—notable design
    • Love London / Regenersis Eco Design 2009—overall winner.
    • Peoples Choice Award, NS&I, BBC Gardeners' World Live 2008
    Address
    Studio Loo, 201 Portland Road
    BN3 5JA Hove
    United Kingdom
    +44-1273738766 www.clairepotterdesign.com/theecospot

    Reviews

    Pollie Barden
    Best design firm in Brighton.
    about 4 years ago
