Claire Potter Design was founded in 2008 with a strong commitment to producing exciting and innovative project solutions that are also founded on a clear environmental ethic. We work across all sectors, in both interiors, interior architecture, landscape and product design - with each project having a clear context to the site and users and utilising both traditional and modern construction methods. We also specialise in using reclaimed, recycled and redesigned materials and products, recognising that they not only ensure a lighter footprint for the project, but also increase the individual nature of the end result.