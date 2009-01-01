Claire Potter Design was founded in 2008 with a strong commitment to producing exciting and innovative project solutions that are also founded on a clear environmental ethic. We work across all sectors, in both interiors, interior architecture, landscape and product design - with each project having a clear context to the site and users and utilising both traditional and modern construction methods. We also specialise in using reclaimed, recycled and redesigned materials and products, recognising that they not only ensure a lighter footprint for the project, but also increase the individual nature of the end result.
- Services
- Interior Design
- Interior Architecture
- landscape design
- garden design
- product design
- furniture design.
- Service areas
- Hove, BRIGHTON, and United Kingdom
- Company awards
- Venus Awards Sussex and Brighton, Green Business Finalist 2014
- Decorex top 100 interior design Twitter influencers 2014
- Modenus top 100 Interior Design blogs 2013
- Ecobuild top 100 sustainable design, construction and architecture twitter influencers 2012
- Decorex top 100 most influencial interior designers on Twitter—2012/2014.
- 'Best in Show' Malvern Autumn Show 2009
- Royal Horticultural Society, four silver, two bronze medals, 2008—2010
- Green Apple Award 2009 for Environmental Best Practice in Land and Property
- Inhabitat Spring Greening competition 2010—notable design
- Love London / Regenersis Eco Design 2009—overall winner.
- Peoples Choice Award, NS&I, BBC Gardeners' World Live 2008
- Show all 11 awards
- Address
-
Studio Loo, 201 Portland Road
BN3 5JA Hove
United Kingdom
+44-1273738766 www.clairepotterdesign.com/theecospot