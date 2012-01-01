Your browser is out-of-date.

The Swift Organisation Ltd
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Adlington
Reviews (10)
    • Luxury garden room - gymnasium, The Swift Organisation Ltd The Swift Organisation Ltd Modern garden
    Luxury garden room - gymnasium
    A Dreamy Office in the Garden: Garden Room Home Office, The Swift Organisation Ltd The Swift Organisation Ltd Modern garden
    A Dreamy Office in the Garden: Garden Room Home Office
    Stunning garden room suite, The Swift Organisation Ltd The Swift Organisation Ltd Modern garden
    Stunning garden room suite
    Landscaped family garden room space, The Swift Organisation Ltd The Swift Organisation Ltd Modern garden
    Landscaped family garden room space
    Large luxury garden room suite, The Swift Organisation Ltd The Swift Organisation Ltd Modern garden
    Large luxury garden room suite
    Luxury home gym in the garden, The Swift Organisation Ltd The Swift Organisation Ltd Modern garden
    Luxury home gym in the garden
    Swift design and build luxury Garden Rooms and Home Extensions. We believe that we offer excellent value for your investment. Your building will be designed and tailor made to your specification.... and you receive the service and the permanent accommodation that precisely matches your aspirations and your budget. If you are looking for a high quality, permanent and beautifully finished building that will be great for use throughout the year, then we will be able to help you, so please email support@swiftorg.co.uk or call us on 01625 875588.

    Services
    • Design
    • Planning
    • construction
    • landscaping
    • garden rooms
    Service areas
    Nationwide, Poynton, and Adlington
    Company awards
    • Members of Federation of Master Builders
    • Trustmark members
    • Finalists in LABC Building Excellence Awards 2012
    Address
    Swift House, Unit 54, Adlington Park,
    SK10 4NL Adlington
    United Kingdom
    +44-1625875588 www.swiftorg.co.uk

    Reviews

    Lloyd Harden
    We recently worked with Swift on a project and we found them to be a wonderful company with a great team! It felt like working with a family and it was a lovely experience from start to finish. Would absolutely recommend and can't wait to work on the next project!
    2 months ago
    21st Century
    We supply Swift with Aluminium doors and windows and have to say it is a very professional Company to deal with. Attention to detail, service and quality is always the main priority and their order processing system and general organisation on site is very impressive. As a manufacturer to the trade we tend to see the best and the worst in the Industry. Swift is an exceptionally well run business with people who care about the finished product and customer service. A pleasure to deal with. Paul Schofield Director 21st Century Trade Windows
    6 months ago
    Paul Hodges
    Not the cheapest but the standard of care delivered on our garden room build was excellent.It is true the old saying,you get what you pay for.The build was seamless from initial introduction to the completion of the build which is amazing,
    6 months ago
