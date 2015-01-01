Previously known as QDS Carpentry & Joinery, we are a small Sheffield-based firm offering thoughtfully designed and beautifully made fitted furniture for bedrooms, living rooms, attics, home offices and more. We can design alongside you in 3D on our first visit, in order to find a solution that suits your needs perfectly before preparing your free no-obligation quote, accompanied by dimensioned drawings, sent by email. We work in hand painted timbers, polished hardwoods, and man-made boards and finishes. We have a wide knowledge of hardware and source from a number of different suppliers. We offer a more personal service: no sales people, just me the designer and director, Alastair Johnson, as your point of contact through design to installation, assisted by my wife and office manager Alison. We have a small but growing team of trusted workshop staff and installers.
Services Provided
Fitted alcove cupboard, bedrooms, wall shelving and cupboards, 3D design service, free no-obligation quotes and advice.
Areas Served
Sheffield and surrounding areas.
Certifications and Awards
BArch Honours Degree in Architecture (University of Sheffield)
NVQ Bench Joinery
- Services
- Fitted Furniture
- Service areas
- Sheffield and & South Yorkshire
- Company awards
- Best of Houzz Service 2018, 2017, 2016 & 2015
- Address
-
S9 1WH Sheffield
United Kingdom
+44-1143994974 www.freebirdfittedfurniture.co.uk