Freebird Fitted Furniture
Interior Designers & Decorators in Sheffield
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Classic/Modern style mix ALCOVES, Freebird Fitted Furniture Freebird Fitted Furniture Modern living room MDF White
    Classic/Modern style mix ALCOVES, Freebird Fitted Furniture Freebird Fitted Furniture Modern living room MDF White
    Classic/Modern style mix ALCOVES
    White Painted Wall Shelving and Cupboard, Freebird Fitted Furniture Freebird Fitted Furniture Modern study/office
    White Painted Wall Shelving and Cupboard, Freebird Fitted Furniture Freebird Fitted Furniture Modern study/office
    White Painted Wall Shelving and Cupboard, Freebird Fitted Furniture Freebird Fitted Furniture Modern study/office
    +3
    White Painted Wall Shelving and Cupboard
    Fitted Bookshelves, Freebird Fitted Furniture Freebird Fitted Furniture Modern study/office
    Fitted Bookshelves

    Previously known as QDS Carpentry & Joinery, we are a small Sheffield-based firm offering thoughtfully designed and beautifully made fitted furniture for bedrooms, living rooms, attics, home offices and more.  We can design alongside you in 3D on our first visit, in order to find a solution that suits your needs perfectly before preparing your free no-obligation quote, accompanied by dimensioned drawings, sent by email. We work in hand painted timbers, polished hardwoods, and man-made boards and finishes. We have a wide knowledge of hardware and source from a number of different suppliers.  We offer a more personal service: no sales people, just me the designer and director, Alastair Johnson, as your point of contact through design to installation, assisted by my wife and office manager Alison.  We have a small but growing team of trusted workshop staff and installers.

    Services Provided

    Fitted alcove cupboard, bedrooms, wall shelving and cupboards, 3D design service, free no-obligation quotes and advice.

    Areas Served

    Sheffield and surrounding areas.

    Certifications and Awards

    BArch Honours Degree in Architecture (University of Sheffield)

    NVQ Bench Joinery

    Services
    Fitted Furniture
    Service areas
    Sheffield and & South Yorkshire
    Company awards
    Best of Houzz Service 2018, 2017, 2016 & 2015
    Address
    S9 1WH Sheffield
    United Kingdom
    +44-1143994974 www.freebirdfittedfurniture.co.uk
