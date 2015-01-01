Previously known as QDS Carpentry & Joinery, we are a small Sheffield-based firm offering thoughtfully designed and beautifully made fitted furniture for bedrooms, living rooms, attics, home offices and more. We can design alongside you in 3D on our first visit, in order to find a solution that suits your needs perfectly before preparing your free no-obligation quote, accompanied by dimensioned drawings, sent by email. We work in hand painted timbers, polished hardwoods, and man-made boards and finishes. We have a wide knowledge of hardware and source from a number of different suppliers. We offer a more personal service: no sales people, just me the designer and director, Alastair Johnson, as your point of contact through design to installation, assisted by my wife and office manager Alison. We have a small but growing team of trusted workshop staff and installers.

Services Provided

Fitted alcove cupboard, bedrooms, wall shelving and cupboards, 3D design service, free no-obligation quotes and advice.

Areas Served

Sheffield and surrounding areas.

Certifications and Awards

BArch Honours Degree in Architecture (University of Sheffield)

NVQ Bench Joinery