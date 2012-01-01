Your browser is out-of-date.

Riverside Shepherd Huts Ltd
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Worcester
    Only UK Company to use a steel Frame and chassis making it a robust Bespoke made Huts for home office, Guest room, Additional Accommodation, extra room, B&B Accommodation, Self catering Holiday Accommodation.
    Fully insulated for all year round use, cast iron wheels, 6 to 8 weeks your extra room is delivered already to use.

    • We give a 30 year Guarantee on the frame chassis and Corrugated exterior.
    RHS Silver Spring Show 2012,Royal 3 Counties Show 2012 Silver Malvern Autumn Show 2012 Bronze ,Royal 3 Counties Show 2013 Silver Hanbury Countryside Show 2013, 1stPrize and Best in Show,Malvern Autumn Show 2013 Bronze,RHS Malvern Spring Show 2014 Commended,Royal 3 Counties Show 2014 Commended Houzz design & Service Award 2015
    Hanbury,Worcestershire, England
    B96 6TG Worcester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1527821848 www.riversideshepherdhuts.co.uk

    Deer Orchard Retreats
    Fantastic team ! With a wealth of knowledge and experience. Great communication, service and attention to detail. We would recommend this business to anyone looking to purchase a Shepherds Hut.
    4 months ago
    James Chance
    over 5 years ago
    Richard Hughes
    over 1 year ago
