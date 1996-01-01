Your browser is out-of-date.

JAMES VERNER FURNITURE
Furniture & Accessories in Lyme Regis
    ECLIPSE, JAMES VERNER FURNITURE
    ECLIPSE

    Since its inception in 1996 James Verner Furniture has become synonymous
    with excellence and quality in contemporary furniture, bringing to life designs of lasting quality and integrity.

    The studio produces pieces for discerning individuals and design professionals as well as creating extraordinary ‘one-offs’ that are free of the constraints limiting conventional furniture.

    An encyclopaedic knowledge of traditional techniques and a deep understanding of, and passion for, English hardwoods are combined in a sustainable practice with cutting edge processes and materials to create visually rich pieces that straddle the boundary between Design and Art.

    If you would like to discuss a commission, please feel free to get in touch.

    Services
    Design, Manufacture, and project management.
    Service areas
    • Design
    • furniture
    • exterior furniture
    • Furniture custom made
    • garden furniture
    • interior furniture
    • Outdoor Furniture
    • Kitchen
    • Dining
    • Tables
    • Chairs
    • Bed
    • bed heads
    • bathrooms
    • BOX
    • Devon
    • residential
    • Commercial
    • dorset
    • Somerset
    • South West
    • LYME REGIS
    • Show all 22 service areas
    Address
    DT7 3RN Lyme Regis
    United Kingdom
    +44-7796991606 www.jamesverner.co.uk
