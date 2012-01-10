Lamco Design - We offer leading contemporary furniture designs for the bedroom, lounge and home office. We have leading Italian manufactures, as well as our in house bespoke furniture, all created in our state of the art factory located directly next door to our extensive showroom. We have a design, manufacture and installation service for the trade and private individual. Showroom and factory is located in Poole, Dorset.
- Services
- Fitted wardrobes. Walk-in-wardrobes. Sliding door wardrobes. Lounge furniture. TV and lounge furniture. Home office furniture. Room dividers. Beds and sofa. Bookcases.
- Service areas
- southern england
- dorset
- Poole
- Hampshire
- Somerset
- Berkshire
- Surrey & London
- Central London.
- Greater London and Hertfordshire
- Devon
- whiltshite
- South of England
- Southwest
- bournemouth
- Show all 14 service areas
- Company awards
- fitted wardrobes
- Walk in wardrobes
- Lounge units
- TV units
- Home office
- Address
-
Units B1 & B2, 50 Waterloo Road, Poole, Dorset
BH17 7LG Poole
United Kingdom
+44-1202694963 www.lamco-design.co.uk