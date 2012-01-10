Your browser is out-of-date.

Lamco Design LTD
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Poole
Reviews (9)
    Lamco Design - We offer leading contemporary furniture designs for the bedroom, lounge and home office.  We have leading Italian manufactures, as well as our in house bespoke furniture, all created in our state of the art factory located directly next door to our extensive showroom. We have a design, manufacture and installation service for the trade and private individual. Showroom and factory is located in Poole, Dorset.

    Services
    Fitted wardrobes. Walk-in-wardrobes. Sliding door wardrobes. Lounge furniture. TV and lounge furniture. Home office furniture. Room dividers. Beds and sofa. Bookcases.
    Service areas
    • southern england
    • dorset
    • Poole
    • Hampshire
    • Somerset
    • Berkshire
    • Surrey & London
    • Central London.
    • Greater London and Hertfordshire
    • Devon
    • whiltshite
    • South of England
    • Southwest
    • bournemouth
    Address
    Units B1 & B2, 50 Waterloo Road, Poole, Dorset
    BH17 7LG Poole
    United Kingdom
    +44-1202694963 www.lamco-design.co.uk

    Reviews

    Paul Leabourne
    Really pleased with my new wardrobe fitted by Lamco. Rebecca was brilliant from start to finish with giving options for designs and tweeking them as we went through the process but also communication all the way through I don't I ever had to chase for anything. To top it all they managed to squeeze my fitting in a few months earlier than originally expected and was completed done in less than a day! Would recommend to anyone
    5 months ago
    Alexander Bulygin
    We couldn't be happier with the wardrobes supplied and fitted by Lamco Design. The quality of every detail, customer service, lead time are just excellent (everything happened as planned with many other suppliers failed). Lamco represents a bespoke approach for high end quality furniture (not artisanal). Lamco Design to be the first choice bespoke wardrobes contractor for fine property owners in Dorset and surrounding areas. We would highly recommend furniture designer Natalia Maslanka.
    9 months ago
    Hannah
    I was lucky enough to be assigned Rebecca Stone as my designer; this girl is phenomenal - in every way! Being in the midst of COVID everything was sorted remotely - I emailed a few different inspiration pictures of designs I liked to give an idea of what I was looking for along with a brief description and bedroom measurements - Rebecca went away and came back with advice and guidance and what would and wouldn’t work, and then within a week returned with drawings, and a quote, that well and truly exceeded expectation - the service I received from her was incredible; she was so professional and made the whole process a breeze! The wardrobes were able to be fitted almost 2 months earlier than the agreed install date - which was amazing in itself - when I saw the finished product I was speechless! Not only did they look amazing and transform the space, but the craftsmanship was inspiring. The fitters were trustworthy and did a fantastic job - I left them the key and let them get on - it was wonderful to come home the next day and see everything where it belonged, and how clean and tidy the room was! I honestly cannot explain how thrilled I am; my wardrobes are a million and one times better than I could have ever imagined! Thank you just isn’t enough. I highly recommend Lamco & most importantly Rebecca - you will not be disappointed!
    12 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
