FormRoom is a multi-award-winning company that specialises in the design and implementation of bespoke furniture, interiors, pop-ups, exhibitions and lighting, as well as a range of our own beautiful furniture pieces.

Our extensive client list includes high-end retailers and blue-chip brands from the fashion, food and drink, beauty and consumer technology sectors; architectural practices; interior designers; experiential marketing companies and leading design consultancy firms. Our Clients include Harrods, Selfridges, The Shard, Ted Baker & Magnum. We have built a strong reputation based on:

- our innovative, intelligent design and knowledge of interiors, architecture, product and furniture design

- decades of experience in meeting the highest standards of implementation at the most competitive prices with our global networks of manufacturing specialists

-ensuring extremely high codes of conduct in quality control and health & safety

- our sustainable, environmental approach

Our sister division, Prop Studios designs and manufactures window schemes, props, sets, events and public art.