    • FormRoom is a multi-award-winning company that specialises in the design and implementation of bespoke furniture, interiors, pop-ups, exhibitions and lighting, as well as a range of our own beautiful furniture pieces.  

     Our extensive client list includes high-end retailers and blue-chip brands from the fashion, food and drink, beauty and consumer technology sectors; architectural practices; interior designers; experiential marketing companies and leading design consultancy firms. Our Clients include Harrods, Selfridges, The Shard, Ted Baker & Magnum.   We have built a strong reputation based on: 

    - our innovative, intelligent design and knowledge of interiors, architecture, product and furniture design 

    - decades of experience in meeting the highest standards of implementation at the most competitive prices with our global networks of manufacturing specialists  

    -ensuring extremely high codes of conduct in quality control and health & safety 

    - our sustainable, environmental approach   

    Our sister division, Prop Studios designs and manufactures window schemes, props, sets, events and public art.

    Services
    • Design and implementation of bespoke furniture
    • Interiors
    • pop-ups
    • exhibitions and lighting
    • FormRoom furniture range
    Service areas
    UK & Global and London
    Address
    Studio 1, 9 Thorpe Close
    W10 5XL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073998664 FormRoom.com
