Simon Rickles Cabinet Making Ltd.
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Leeds
    Bespoke Walnut Library, Simon Rickles Cabinet Making Ltd. Simon Rickles Cabinet Making Ltd. Study/officeCupboards & shelving
    Bespoke Walnut Library

    We offer a bespoke furniture design and making service supplying fitted and free-standing furniture throughout West Yorkshire. All of our pieces are custom made to the highest standards in a range of timbers and finishes to match exactly your taste and specification. As we are a small family business you can rely on the fact that you are dealing with the same people through design, making and fitting. Please take time to look at our website www.cabinetmaker-leeds.co.uk to see examples of our work.

    Service areas
    West Yorkhire and Leeds
    Address
    unit 3A, Bizspace Armley, Amberley Road
    LS12 4BD Leeds
    United Kingdom
    +44-7990652245 www.cabinetmaker-leeds.co.uk

    Reviews

    chris o'callaghan
    over 7 years ago
    linda nicholson
    We've used Simon twice for very different projects and been extremely pleased with both results. Highly recommended
    about 4 years ago
