Modular105.co.uk
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Tunbridge Wells
    Domestic Garden Room
    Commercial storage unit
    Hawaiian Room project

    Modular105 Ltd specialises in the design, construction and installation of premier modular outdoor structures for both the domestic and commercial market.

    We use innovative materials and construction techniques based on a standard theme that enables us to supply competitively priced buildings with a focus on outstanding build longevity. Designs are tailored to the clients needs - there is no standard model, there is no standard footprint and there is no standard finish. Our excellent pre-order approach and provision of CAD images and 3D modelling, enables the client to work with us to achieve their vision. 

    Over time the flexibility of our modular designs comes to the fore, allowing the buildings internal structure to be adapted to suit the changing needs of the client.

    Services
    Garden Rooms and offices and storage
    Service areas
    Tunbridge Wells
    Company awards
    RHS Chelsea Flower Show 3 Star Award
    Address
    Town Court Farm, Bayham Road
    TN2 5HU Tunbridge Wells
    United Kingdom
    +44-1892514781 www.mod105.co.uk
