Empatika
Cabinets & Cabinetry in London
Reviews
    Bookcase, Empatika
    Bookcase, Empatika Empatika Living roomShelves
    Bookcase, Empatika Empatika Minimalist living room
    Bookcase

    We design and build beautiful, contemporary style fitted furniture built from scratch using materials that come from sustainable sources including natural plant based paints for private clients mostly in London

    Services
    • fitted furniture
    • built in furniture
    • custom furniture
    • made to measure furniture
    • bookcases
    • shelving
    • TV units
    • Wardrobes
    • storage.
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    162 Ladbroke Grove
    W10 5NA London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7770431551 www.Empatika.uk

    Reviews

    Reza Hossain
    I have had my fitted bedroom cabinets installed this week. They are a lovely colour, and they are very nicely made, with high quality compenents. The furniture compenents have been put together very well . The team always listened if I had an issue with the installation. And they sorted any issues that I had as well. So their team were very pleasant, friendly, efficient and helpful , and they did the installation very well . I think that will be very happy with the fitted bedroom in the long term, because they will make my life a bit easier !
    3 months ago
    Bhavish Shah
    Empatika have been a joy to work with from beginning to end. Throughout the build of my home office from initial drawings to amendments and build, the team have been flexible and adapted to changes easily. The professional quality of the work is unsurpassed.
    4 months ago
    Fiona Clark
    Empatika came back to me a second time to put some shelves in my bedroom so I could get rid of brown furniture and in my study/ second bedroom. Both rooms are now lighter and have much needed space for various objects to be put without cluttering. I am very pleased with what has been achieved and have received several comments on the improvement to the rooms. Fiona Clark
    4 months ago
