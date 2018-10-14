Your browser is out-of-date.

Sara Slade Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cambridge
Reviews (4)
    • Grand Designs Live Room-Set, Sara Slade Interiors Sara Slade Interiors Modern living room Multicolored
    Grand Designs Live Room-Set, Sara Slade Interiors Sara Slade Interiors Modern living room
    Grand Designs Live Room-Set, Sara Slade Interiors Sara Slade Interiors Modern living room
    Grand Designs Live Room-Set
    Contemporary Cambridge Townhouse, Sara Slade Interiors Sara Slade Interiors Classic style kitchen
    Contemporary Cambridge Townhouse, Sara Slade Interiors Sara Slade Interiors Classic style living room
    Contemporary Cambridge Townhouse, Sara Slade Interiors Sara Slade Interiors Classic style study/office
    Contemporary Cambridge Townhouse
    Dry Drayton Show-home, Sara Slade Interiors Sara Slade Interiors Country style bedroom
    Dry Drayton Show-home, Sara Slade Interiors Sara Slade Interiors Country style living room
    Dry Drayton Show-home, Sara Slade Interiors Sara Slade Interiors Country style kitchen
    Dry Drayton Show-home
    Worts Causeway Show Home, Sara Slade Interiors Sara Slade Interiors Classic style conservatory
    Worts Causeway Show Home, Sara Slade Interiors Sara Slade Interiors Classic style dining room
    Worts Causeway Show Home, Sara Slade Interiors Sara Slade Interiors Classic style living room
    Worts Causeway Show Home
    Beacon Rise Show Apartments x3, Sara Slade Interiors Sara Slade Interiors Modern style bedroom
    Beacon Rise Show Apartments x3, Sara Slade Interiors Sara Slade Interiors Modern style bedroom
    Beacon Rise Show Apartments x3, Sara Slade Interiors Sara Slade Interiors Modern living room
    Beacon Rise Show Apartments x3
    Mid-century London Apartment, Sara Slade Interiors Sara Slade Interiors Modern style bedroom
    Mid-century London Apartment, Sara Slade Interiors Sara Slade Interiors Modern living room
    Mid-century London Apartment, Sara Slade Interiors Sara Slade Interiors Modern dining room
    Mid-century London Apartment
    Sara Slade Interiors is a Cambridge based Interior Design studio formed in 2012, specialising in luxury residential projects for private clients, commercial properties and developers across London, Hertfordshire, Essex and Cambridgeshire. 

    With over 20 years experience designing luxury properties, Creative Director, Sara Slade holds accounts with many of the industries most prestigious suppliers.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Project Management
    • 3D visuals
    • technical drawings
    • Floorpans
    • Elevations
    • product sourcing
    • upholstery service.
    Service areas
    • Cambridgeshire
    • Essex
    • London
    • Hertfordshire.
    Company awards
    • Grand Designs Live On-site Interior Design Expert & Room Styler 2018
    • BUILD Architecture Awards 2018
    • HOUZZ Service Awards 2017 + 2018
    • Velvet Interior Design Award 2015
    Address
    98a Hartington Grove
    CB1 7UB Cambridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-1223244019 www.saraslade.co.uk

    Peppino Acrivulis
    over 1 year ago
    Hearts Fun Casinos
    I can highly recommend Sara and Sara Slade Interiors as she has helped transform a house into an amazing home over the many years I have sought guidance from suggesting a paint colour you would never think would work in your home to lights that perhaps you may have though too big and yet her vision is always brilliant whatever the request you may have.
    about 6 years ago
    James Scaife
    Sara Slade is an international interior designer that go above and beyond to make sure everything is done to the best possible standard. They create award winning residential and commercial projects, with their amazing team who are always a joy to work with.
    over 3 years ago
