Century Mills
Interior Designers & Decorators in Sheffield
    We are a family run business which is based in Sheffield,we have been selling bedding,bed linen & curtains for over 40 years so we think we know what our customers want and expect from us,great value for money and amazing customer services in store & on line.

    We have been on line for 6 years and this part of the business has gone from strength to strength with our great ranges of bedding & curtains,in fact anything to do with your bed room sheets,pillows,quilts & voiles.We keep our designs and colours up to date and we tend to have lots of new design in every couple of weeks so please keep having a look to see what we have new in or you can sign up to our news letter and be the first to see the new designs as they come in.

    If you live in the Sheffield area you are more than welcome to pop in and see our ranges in the flesh,most of our designs are on display for you to see and feel so you can get a better insite to the designs and designs.If you buy on line we have a no quibble returns policy,if you are not happy with anything please just return it for a refund.

    Services
    We Offer Value For Money On All Our Great Products
    Service areas
    Sheffield and all across UK
    Company awards
    Only The Good Feed Back From Our Customers,Which Is Better Than Any Award.
    Address
    2 Ripon Street
    S9 3LX Sheffield
    United Kingdom
    +44-1142700272 www.centurymills.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    We have over 100 designs in our quilt cover range some by designs like Kylie Minogue.So we think we have something for everyone.Plus Lots More Great Home Ideas From Cushion Covers To Rugs.

    Reviews

    Andrew Hobson
    Good place to shop for curtains, bedding and general household items. Sadly it's closing down soon but there are some bargains to be had.
    4 months ago
    sabz rina
    Very sad to hear they are closing. Lovely curtains and voiles. The staff have always been helpful and pleasant.
    4 months ago
    Sarah Edwards
    I’ve been to this store many times over the last few years and the staff have always been helpful but today was a different story. The man in the shop (younger than the usual owner) was so rude. His facial expressions and body language was just incredibly unwelcoming, rolled his eyes with any question I asked regarding the curtains. I am visibly a muslim revert and couldn’t help but think this was because I was wearing a hijab. I hope this was not the case. Safe to say I saved my money and will not be back after this service.
    3 months ago
    Show all 17 reviews
