We are a family run business which is based in Sheffield,we have been selling bedding,bed linen & curtains for over 40 years so we think we know what our customers want and expect from us,great value for money and amazing customer services in store & on line.

We have been on line for 6 years and this part of the business has gone from strength to strength with our great ranges of bedding & curtains,in fact anything to do with your bed room sheets,pillows,quilts & voiles.We keep our designs and colours up to date and we tend to have lots of new design in every couple of weeks so please keep having a look to see what we have new in or you can sign up to our news letter and be the first to see the new designs as they come in.

If you live in the Sheffield area you are more than welcome to pop in and see our ranges in the flesh,most of our designs are on display for you to see and feel so you can get a better insite to the designs and designs.If you buy on line we have a no quibble returns policy,if you are not happy with anything please just return it for a refund.