We Love Linen
Textiles & Upholstery in Manchester
    Charlotte Thomas "Anastasia" Collection
    Charlotte Thomas "Richmond" Bed Set in White
    Charlotte Thomas "Antonia" Jacquard Collection in Light Purple
    Charlotte Thomas "Antonia" Jacquard Collection in Duck Egg Blue
    Charlotte Thomas "Francesca" Collection
    Charlotte Thomas "Satin Stripe" Bed Set
    We Love Linen is one of the UK's leading online retailers of bedding and home textiles. Our parent company has been operating for over 30 years and is one of Europe's most prominent textiles groups, so we can bring you the best deals on bedroom, bathroom & kitchen linen. 

    Our bed linen includes bed sets, duvet covers, fitted sheets, flat sheets, valance sheets, duvets and pillows. Our bathroom linen includes bath towels, bath mats and luxury bath robes. Our kitchen linen includes tablecloths and napkins. We are also proud to state that many of our products are made in England.

    Service areas
    Manchester
    Address
    52 Liverpool Street, Salford, Lancashire
    M5 4LT Manchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1613006202 www.welovelinen.com
