Zigzag Design Studio (Sculptural Structures)
Staircases & Railings in Oxford
    Poole Staircase and Sculptural balustrade, Zigzag Design Studio (Sculptural Structures)
    +3
    Poole Staircase and Sculptural balustrade
    Barn conversion - Gloucestershire, Zigzag Design Studio (Sculptural Structures)
    +6
    Barn conversion - Gloucestershire
    Newbury, Zigzag Design Studio (Sculptural Structures)
    +4
    Newbury
    'Pod' hand cast aluminium and clear acrylic sculptural balustrade, Zigzag Design Studio (Sculptural Structures)
    +5
    'Pod' hand cast aluminium and clear acrylic sculptural balustrade
    Spiral stair with sculptural detailing & 'Drip' handrail brackets., Zigzag Design Studio (Sculptural Structures)
    +3
    Spiral stair with sculptural detailing & 'Drip' handrail brackets.
    'Rose & Thorn' sculptural balustrading from our nature range, Zigzag Design Studio (Sculptural Structures)
    +5
    'Rose & Thorn' sculptural balustrading from our nature range
    Show all 9 projects

    Designers and manufacturers of sculptural staircases and railings. Zigzag manufacture, in house, a unique range of creative balustrading, ranging from cast tree branches to heritage reproductions. Our staircases are totally distinctive in style and often include our signature sculptural metal elements making them unique, exclusive and highly sought after.  

    Services
    Design manufacture install
    Service areas
    • Interior Design Products
    • oxford
    Address
    Jado House, Peterley Road, Horspath Industrial Estate
    ox4 2tz Oxford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1865872278 www.zigzagdesignstudio.com
    Legal disclosure

    staircases balustrading 

