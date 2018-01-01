Based in south of Sweden (Skåne) Creative Director and Interior Designer and visual merchandiser Anna Hansson operates an interior architecture/ design and lifestyle service with bespoke interior design solutions with Scandinavian roots and a global approach. She works with residential and commercial projects, as well as with styling of viewing apartments/houses. In addition Anna

Hansson takes on visual merchandising projects as this was her

profession before gaining a bachelor with honours in Interior Design

in 2003.









Peace be in the house.









A LIVING

SPACE SHOULD REFLECT

INDIVIDUALITY

THEREFORE, WE

TAILOR-MAKE

DYNAMIC INTERIORS

TO MATCH

YOUR LIFESTYLE NEEDS

-AH





The mission is to create designs through a spirit of excellence with

understanding and expertise knowledge. Anna Hansson is a

Christian and runs the service on a biblical foundation where service

is of great emphasis. It has happened that she has received visions

for designs in her project.





Bespoke interior design is responsible interior design. You are not a copy.





Anna has experience of working with interior design projects in Sweden, England, Israel, France, Norway and the Middle East from offices in Sweden, London and abroad.