Anna Hansson
Interior Designers & Decorators in Örkelljunga
    • BESPOKE IN KENSINGTON, LONDON UK, Anna Hansson Anna Hansson Modern kitchen
    BESPOKE IN KENSINGTON, LONDON UK, Anna Hansson Anna Hansson Modern study/office
    BESPOKE IN KENSINGTON, LONDON UK, Anna Hansson Anna Hansson Modern study/office White
    +7
    BESPOKE IN KENSINGTON, LONDON UK
    PROJECT: Bespoke in Kensington, London UK, Anna Hansson Anna Hansson Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
    PROJECT: Bespoke in Kensington, London UK, Anna Hansson Anna Hansson Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    PROJECT: Bespoke in Kensington, London UK, Anna Hansson Anna Hansson Modern study/office
    +14
    PROJECT: Bespoke in Kensington, London UK
    ​PROJECT: Queens Gardens, Anna Hansson Anna Hansson Modern living room
    ​PROJECT: Queens Gardens, Anna Hansson Anna Hansson Modern bars & clubs
    ​PROJECT: Queens Gardens, Anna Hansson Anna Hansson Modern bars & clubs
    +9
    ​PROJECT: Queens Gardens
    PROJECT: Penthouse in London's West-End, Anna Hansson Anna Hansson Modern kitchen
    PROJECT: Penthouse in London's West-End, Anna Hansson Anna Hansson Modern dining room
    PROJECT: Penthouse in London's West-End, Anna Hansson Anna Hansson Modern dining room
    +4
    PROJECT: Penthouse in London's West-End

    Based in south of Sweden (Skåne) Creative Director and Interior Designer and visual merchandiser Anna Hansson operates an interior architecture/ design and lifestyle service with bespoke interior design solutions with Scandinavian roots and a global approach. She works with residential and commercial projects, as well as with styling of viewing apartments/houses. In addition Anna

    Hansson takes on visual merchandising projects as this was her

    profession before gaining a bachelor with honours in Interior Design

    in 2003. 



    Peace be in the house.



    A LIVING

    SPACE SHOULD REFLECT

    INDIVIDUALITY

    THEREFORE, WE

    TAILOR-MAKE

    DYNAMIC INTERIORS

    TO MATCH

    YOUR LIFESTYLE NEEDS

    -AH


    The mission is to create designs through a spirit of excellence with

    understanding and expertise knowledge. Anna Hansson is a

    Christian and runs the service on a biblical foundation where service

    is of great emphasis. It has happened that she has received visions

    for designs in her project.


    Bespoke interior design is responsible interior design. You are not a copy.


    Anna has experience of working with interior design projects in Sweden, England, Israel, France, Norway and the Middle East from offices in Sweden, London and abroad.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Architecture
    • Home Staging
    • furniture
    • Visual merchandising
    Service areas
    • London UK
    • & all across the UK
    • Sweden
    • Worldwide
    • Örkelljunga
    Company awards
    New Designers Award
    Address
    Valhallavägen 9
    28631 Örkelljunga
    Sweden
    +46-725699933 www.annahanssondesign.net
