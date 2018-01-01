Based in south of Sweden (Skåne) Creative Director and Interior Designer and visual merchandiser Anna Hansson operates an interior architecture/ design and lifestyle service with bespoke interior design solutions with Scandinavian roots and a global approach. She works with residential and commercial projects, as well as with styling of viewing apartments/houses. In addition Anna
Hansson takes on visual merchandising projects as this was her
profession before gaining a bachelor with honours in Interior Design
in 2003.
Peace be in the house.
A LIVING
SPACE SHOULD REFLECT
INDIVIDUALITY
THEREFORE, WE
TAILOR-MAKE
DYNAMIC INTERIORS
TO MATCH
YOUR LIFESTYLE NEEDS
-AH
The mission is to create designs through a spirit of excellence with
understanding and expertise knowledge. Anna Hansson is a
Christian and runs the service on a biblical foundation where service
is of great emphasis. It has happened that she has received visions
for designs in her project.
Bespoke interior design is responsible interior design. You are not a copy.
Anna has experience of working with interior design projects in Sweden, England, Israel, France, Norway and the Middle East from offices in Sweden, London and abroad.
- Services
- Interior Design
- Interior Architecture
- Home Staging
- furniture
- Visual merchandising
- Service areas
- London UK
- & all across the UK
- Sweden
- Worldwide
- Örkelljunga
- Company awards
- New Designers Award
- Address
-
Valhallavägen 9
28631 Örkelljunga
Sweden
+46-725699933 www.annahanssondesign.net