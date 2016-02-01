Your browser is out-of-date.

John Cullen Lighting
Lighting in London
Reviews
Request review

    The leading name in discreet lighting, John Cullen offers a complete service for all aspects of interior and exterior lighting for the contemporary, traditional and energy efficient home.  Their award winning lighting design service produces creative lighting schemes from simple one-room solutions to whole houses.  Their unique collection of fittings, designed in-house and manufactured in the UK includes the latest energy efficient options all of which can be seen in their spectacular new showroom or on their website.

    Services
    Lighting design and range of discreet light fittings
    Service areas
    worldwide
    Company awards
    FX Residential Design Award
    Address
    561-563 Kings Road
    SW6 2EB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073719000 www.johncullenlighting.com

    Reviews

    Chris Hudson
    Excellent experience at lighting masterclass and very good light planning for new house from Rebecca Hutchinson in 2015. All our German fittings in the house are lasting well however the 29 polesprings from John Cullen have been a perpetual problem with flickering and failing. The Technical Support Manager admitted there was a problem as the heat sink had to be redesigned and some were replaced under guarantee. I foolishly did not insist they were all replaced. In 2020 because they were out of guarantee we had to purchase a further four and now we have a further six or so which are flickering...... so much for the superior "made in Britain" tag! Very disappointing.
    5 months ago
    Angela Appleby
    Super helpful! Great showroom
    8 months ago
    peter hindley
    Requested a for a lighting design for a small patio garden. Sent detailed description of site, a sketch drawing and a detailed site plan. I was asked to call a design consultant. I called her, but despite me emailing her telling her I would call, she could not remember my name. She needed additional information; did we want a site visit and what was the billing address!! That says it all
    over 5 years ago
    Show all 8 reviews
