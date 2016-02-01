The leading name in discreet lighting, John Cullen offers a complete service for all aspects of interior and exterior lighting for the contemporary, traditional and energy efficient home. Their award winning lighting design service produces creative lighting schemes from simple one-room solutions to whole houses. Their unique collection of fittings, designed in-house and manufactured in the UK includes the latest energy efficient options all of which can be seen in their spectacular new showroom or on their website.
- Services
- Lighting design and range of discreet light fittings
- Service areas
- worldwide
- Company awards
- FX Residential Design Award
- Address
-
561-563 Kings Road
SW6 2EB London
United Kingdom
+44-2073719000 www.johncullenlighting.com