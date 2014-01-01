Your browser is out-of-date.

The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic &amp; Vintage Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Tn21 0pn
    Pair of Heavily Aged & Distressed Vintage French Louis XVI Bedside Tables (White)
    Large Vintage French Shabby Chic Chest of Drawers (Grey)
    Large Ornate Antique Portuguese Console Table & Mirror in Blush Pink
    Large Shabby Chic Farmhouse Grey Wardrobe with Drawers
    Shabby Chic Off White French Buffet / Kitchen Dresser
    6 Seater Cream Extending Shabby Chic French Dining Set
    The Treasure Trove is an online shabby chic and vintage furniture store, based in East Sussex.  Driven by our love of vintage, shabby chic furniture and home interiors, we’re still just as inspired today by the customers we work with, and the furniture we source all over the UK and Europe.

    We love what we do and hope you’ll see our passion in every piece of furniture we transform.

    All ourfurniture is lovingly hand painted and transformed into statement pieces foryour home.  No piece of furniture isever the same at The Treasure Trove, so you can be sure you are buying a uniquepiece of furniture for your home. 

    We stock many items, includingwardrobes, chest of drawers, coffee tables, Welsh dressers, dining tables,bookcases, dressing tables, sideboards, side tables and much more.  All our furniture items come with FREE UK DELIVERY and are shipped bylocal courier directly to your door.  

    Can’t find exactly what you’relooking for on our website? We alsooffer a ‘furniture sourcing service’ for our customers who are lookingfor that special piece for their home. Attending many local auctions and with local suppliers and otherfurniture sources, we can help you find exactly what you’re looking for and thenpaint to your requirements. 

    For further information on any of our services,please visit our website www.thetreasuretrove.co.ukor contact us on T: 01323 488 049

    Services
    Shabby Chic Furniture/Vintage Furniture/Custom Painting/Furniture Sourcing
    Service areas
    UK only and TN21 0PN
    Company awards
    Finalist for Best New Business 2014
    Address
    (By Appt only) Unit 4 Mine Pit Wood, Dern Lane, Little Dernwood Farm, Waldron
    East Sussex Tn21 0pn
    United Kingdom
    +44-1323488049 www.thetreasuretrove.co.uk
    The  Venus Awards - Finalist 2014 (sponsored by Natwest)

