The Treasure Trove is an online shabby chic and vintage furniture store, based in East Sussex. Driven by our love of vintage, shabby chic furniture and home interiors, we’re still just as inspired today by the customers we work with, and the furniture we source all over the UK and Europe.

We love what we do and hope you’ll see our passion in every piece of furniture we transform.

All ourfurniture is lovingly hand painted and transformed into statement pieces foryour home. No piece of furniture isever the same at The Treasure Trove, so you can be sure you are buying a uniquepiece of furniture for your home.

We stock many items, includingwardrobes, chest of drawers, coffee tables, Welsh dressers, dining tables,bookcases, dressing tables, sideboards, side tables and much more. All our furniture items come with FREE UK DELIVERY and are shipped bylocal courier directly to your door.

Can’t find exactly what you’relooking for on our website? We alsooffer a ‘furniture sourcing service’ for our customers who are lookingfor that special piece for their home. Attending many local auctions and with local suppliers and otherfurniture sources, we can help you find exactly what you’re looking for and thenpaint to your requirements.

For further information on any of our services,please visit our website www.thetreasuretrove.co.ukor contact us on T: 01323 488 049