Green Retreats
Landscape Architects in Westcott
Reviews (20)
    • Artist's Studio by Green Retreats, Green Retreats Green Retreats Modern study/office
    +1
    Artist's Studio by Green Retreats

    Whether you need a garden office, garden studio, chill out or lifestyle space, Green Retreats have a room for you. Our buildings are designed for use all year round, using a combination of the latest SIP panel technology and highly efficient Kingspan cavity insulation, combined with the finest quality, carefully selected, traditional and sustainable materials. Crafted to perfection in our UK factories and supplied to you directly at great prices, with total customer service and satisfaction from start to finish.

    Services
    Garden Rooms, Garden Offices, and Garden Studios
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Westcott
    Address
    Green Retreats Showroom
    HP18 0XB Westcott
    United Kingdom
    +44-1296325777 www.greenretreats.co.uk

    Reviews

    Luba Hewitt
    Great service and seemingly lovely products! Fingers crossed as we are having one installed soon, LOL
    4 months ago
    Chloe Thompson
    If you're thinking of getting a garden room you should check this place. They have good quality and well thought out designs. The options are not infinite but they are many. And they have a good selection built inside and out. The staff are knowledgeable and friendly and don't push the sale too hard. They do however have a full installation schedule so don't expect to get it in 6 months. More like 8.
    6 months ago
    Oakstone
    Excellent experience. Extremely well run display centre, fully focused on customer experience. Would highly recommend!
    11 months ago
