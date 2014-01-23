Your browser is out-of-date.

Balance Property Ltd
Interior Architects in London
    Basement dig out, rear extension for a semi detached house in SW6
    Basement dig out, rear extension for a semi detached house in SW6, Balance Property Ltd Balance Property Ltd Modern style bedroom
    Basement dig out, rear extension for a semi detached house in SW6, Balance Property Ltd Balance Property Ltd Modern bathroom
    +7
    Basement dig out, rear extension for a semi detached house in SW6
    Parsons Green Basement Dig out and Extension, Balance Property Ltd Balance Property Ltd Modern kitchen
    Parsons Green Basement Dig out and Extension, Balance Property Ltd Balance Property Ltd Modern bathroom
    Parsons Green Basement Dig out and Extension, Balance Property Ltd Balance Property Ltd Modern bathroom
    +8
    Parsons Green Basement Dig out and Extension
    Basement Flat Refurb, Balance Property Ltd Balance Property Ltd Modern living room
    Basement Flat Refurb, Balance Property Ltd Balance Property Ltd Modern kitchen
    Basement Flat Refurb, Balance Property Ltd Balance Property Ltd Modern dining room
    +7
    Basement Flat Refurb

    Working throughout central London BALANCE PROPERTY LTD offers a professional services tailer-made to suit your home renovation needs.

    If you are ready to transform your home BALANCE can manage the entire process - from planning and design to building and finishing touches

    Services
    • Design
    • Project Management
    • product sourcing
    • product design
    • 3rd party referral and mangement
    Service areas
    • Kensington and Chelsea
    • Fulham
    • Wandsworth
    • Richmond
    • London
    Address
    14 Bramerton Street
    SW35JX London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7515911654 www.balanceproperty.co.uk
