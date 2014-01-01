Your browser is out-of-date.

WSW Consultancy
Architects in Fleet
Reviews (1)
    • We are an award winning RICS Chartered practice specialising in the architectural design and project management of high end residential properties for private clients.

    Full inhouse professional services tailored to your needs in line with the RIBA plan of work. Feasibility, Architectural Design, Planning Applications, Building regulations, Construction drawings, Tender, Contract administration, Project management.

    Shorlisted for Best Remodel & Extension at Homebuilding & Renovation & Daily Telegraph Awards 2014.

    Service areas
    • Fleet
    • Farnham
    • Surrey
    • Guildford
    • Ascot
    • Camberley
    • basingstoke
    • Woking
    • Haslemere
    Company awards
    Address
    WSW Consultancy, Sentinel House, Harvest Crescent
    GU512UZ Fleet
    United Kingdom
    +44-1252811011 www.wswconsultancy.co.uk

