ZONE Architects
Architects in Edinburgh
Projects

    A New and Modern Villa: Wester Coates Villa
    A New and Modern Villa: Wester Coates Villa, ZONE Architects ZONE Architects Modern houses
    A New and Modern Villa: Wester Coates Villa, ZONE Architects ZONE Architects Modern houses
    +12
    A New and Modern Villa: Wester Coates Villa
    Dick Place
    Dick Place , ZONE Architects ZONE Architects Modern kitchen
    Dick Place , ZONE Architects ZONE Architects Modern kitchen
    +2
    Dick Place
    Shop(house) Royal Park Terrace
    Shop(house) Royal Park Terrace, ZONE Architects ZONE Architects Houses
    Shop(house) Royal Park Terrace, ZONE Architects ZONE Architects Houses
    +1
    Shop(house) Royal Park Terrace
    New house in the New Town
    New house in the New Town, ZONE Architects ZONE Architects Houses
    New house in the New Town, ZONE Architects ZONE Architects Houses
    +3
    New house in the New Town
    South Queensferry House Extension
    South Queensferry House Extension, ZONE Architects ZONE Architects Modern houses
    South Queensferry House Extension, ZONE Architects ZONE Architects Modern houses
    +5
    South Queensferry House Extension
    St Andrews house makeover
    St Andrews house makeover, ZONE Architects ZONE Architects Houses
    St Andrews house makeover, ZONE Architects ZONE Architects Houses
    +5
    St Andrews house makeover

    We are an award-winning Edinburgh-based architects and interior design studio working throughout Scotland and the rest of the UK. Our mission is to design buildings that have a positive influence on the way our clients live, work, and play.

    We specialise in one-off new builds, home alterations, interior design, urban intervention and swimming pools that put the emphasis on low energy use, maximising natural light and heat, and on the economical allocation of materials and construction methods. 

    Services
    • Architects
    • Interior Designers
    • Conservation
    • landscape
    Service areas
    UK and Edinburgh
    Company awards
    RIAS Awards, Saltire Awards, Scottish Design Awards
    Address
    211 Granton Road
    EH5 1HD Edinburgh
    United Kingdom
    +44-1315511973 www.zonearchitects.co.uk
