Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects
Architects in London
Reviews (5)
Projects

    Summer House, Blackheath

    Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects is a design-led and customer focussed practice creating successful places to live, work and learn. Formed in 1991 most of our work has originated through competition. Completed schemes include award winning regeneration projects such as Ronaldson’s Wharf, zero carbon homes such as Merton Rise and major new academic buildings such as Futures Community College. In addition to new buildings, a number of our projects involve retrofitting occupied buildings.

    As the practice has grown, we have remained focussed on the principles that characterised our early work – of distilling complex briefs and patterns of activity into simple spatial solutions, while ensuring maximum flexibility to cope with inevitable future change.

    We are an innovative and forward thinking practice. We have expertise in Passivhaus projects and have worked on the UK’s first Passivhaus University building. We are pioneering users of BIM technology.

    Services
    • Full Architectural Service
    • Design for Special Needs
    • Community Development
    • Community Planning & Participation
    • Sustainable Design
    • landscape design
    • FFE
    • Project Management
    • product design
    • Interior Design
    • Exhibition Design
    • space planning
    • Design & Build
    • master planning
    • Feasibility studies
    • Fund Raising Advice
    • planning advice
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    • 2010 HCA Awards: Education—Futures Community College (Shortlisted)
    • 2010  Sustainability Awards : Residential-  Merton Rise ( Shortlisted—Sustainable Housing Project of the Year)
    • 2011  BCSE Best of British Awards Awards : Excellence in Design for Teaching & Learning, Secondary  Education -  Futures Community College  (Highly Commended)
    • 2011  RICS Awards:  Education  - Futures Community College  Eastern Region (Finalist—Community Benefit)
    • 2011  First Time Buyer Readers Awards:  Residential -  Merton Rise ( Runner Up)
    • 2011  Green Gown Awards : Sustainable Construction & Refurb ishment, Education -  G.E. Fogg  (Winner)
    • 2011  Southend on Sea Design Awards:  New Build , Education -  Futures Community College  (Winner)
    • 2011  Refurb, Rethink, Retrofit : Public Sector—Higher Education Building , Education  -G.E. Fogg  (Shortlisted)
    • 2012  CIBSE Awards:  Refurbishment Project , Education -  G.E. Fogg  (Highly Commended)
    • 2012  Energy Awards : Education  - G.E. Fogg  (Shortlisted)
    • 2012  Green Dot Awards:  Building Project of the Year , Education -  G.E. Fogg  (Winner)
    • 2012  Retrofit Awards : Public Sector,  Higher Education Building  - G.E. Fogg ( Shortlisted)
    • 2013  CIBSE Awards : Refurbishment Project , Residential  - Wolvercote Road  (Highly Commended)
    • 2013  CIBSE Awards : Innovative Product , Residential  - Wolvercote Road  (Winner)
    • 2013  RICS Awards:  Design & Innovation , Education  - G.E.Fogg ( Highly Commended)
    • 2013  RICS Awards:  Design & Innovation , Residential  - Wolvercote Road  (Shortlisted)
    • 2013  RICS Awards : Residential  - Wolvercote Road  (Shortlisted)
    • 2013  RICS Awards:  Residential  - Narford Road  (Shortlisted)
    • 2013  New London Awards : Residential  - Wolvercote Road  (Finalist)
    • 2013  AJ Retrofit Awards : House Post-1945,   Residential  - Wolvercote Road  (Shortlisted)
    • 2013  Sustainable Housing Awards: Green Housing Performance Award,  Residential  - Wolvercote Road  (Shortlisted)
    • 2013  WAN Awards 2013: Adaptive re-use , Residential  - Wolvercote Road  (Shortlisted)
    • 2013  WAN Awards 2013: Façade of the Year,  Education -  G.E. Fogg  (Shortlisted)
    • 2014  RICS Awards: Community Benefit , Education  - Carshalton Boys Sports College ( Shortlisted)
    • 2014  RICS Awards: Design & Innovation , Education -  Carshalton Boys Sports College  (Shortlisted)
    • 2014  Sunday Times British Homes Awards : Conversion, Restoration or Refurbishment of an Existing Building -  Wolvercote Road  (Winner)
    • 2014  AJ Retrofit Awards : Higher Education -  Cockcroft 7th & 8th floors  (Highly Commended)
    • 2014  WAN Awards 2014: Metal in Architecture , Education -  Carshalton Boys Sports College  (Shortlisted)
    • 2014  Green Dot Awards : Public  Education  - Cockcroft 7th & 8th floors  (Winner)
    • 2014  Don't Move/Improve Awards:  Residential  - Summer House  (Shortlisted)
    Address
    15-18 Featherstone Street
    EC1Y 8SL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072510543 www.fbmarchitects.com

    Reviews

