Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects is a design-led and customer focussed practice creating successful places to live, work and learn. Formed in 1991 most of our work has originated through competition. Completed schemes include award winning regeneration projects such as Ronaldson’s Wharf, zero carbon homes such as Merton Rise and major new academic buildings such as Futures Community College. In addition to new buildings, a number of our projects involve retrofitting occupied buildings.
As the practice has grown, we have remained focussed on the principles that characterised our early work – of distilling complex briefs and patterns of activity into simple spatial solutions, while ensuring maximum flexibility to cope with inevitable future change.
We are an innovative and forward thinking practice. We have expertise in Passivhaus projects and have worked on the UK’s first Passivhaus University building. We are pioneering users of BIM technology.
- Services
- Full Architectural Service
- Design for Special Needs
- Community Development
- Community Planning & Participation
- Sustainable Design
- landscape design
- FFE
- Project Management
- product design
- Interior Design
- Exhibition Design
- space planning
- Design & Build
- master planning
- Feasibility studies
- Fund Raising Advice
- planning advice
- Service areas
- London
- Company awards
- 2010 HCA Awards: Education—Futures Community College (Shortlisted)
- 2010 Sustainability Awards : Residential- Merton Rise ( Shortlisted—Sustainable Housing Project of the Year)
- 2011 BCSE Best of British Awards Awards : Excellence in Design for Teaching & Learning, Secondary Education - Futures Community College (Highly Commended)
- 2011 RICS Awards: Education - Futures Community College Eastern Region (Finalist—Community Benefit)
- 2011 First Time Buyer Readers Awards: Residential - Merton Rise ( Runner Up)
- 2011 Green Gown Awards : Sustainable Construction & Refurb ishment, Education - G.E. Fogg (Winner)
- 2011 Southend on Sea Design Awards: New Build , Education - Futures Community College (Winner)
- 2011 Refurb, Rethink, Retrofit : Public Sector—Higher Education Building , Education -G.E. Fogg (Shortlisted)
- 2012 CIBSE Awards: Refurbishment Project , Education - G.E. Fogg (Highly Commended)
- 2012 Energy Awards : Education - G.E. Fogg (Shortlisted)
- 2012 Green Dot Awards: Building Project of the Year , Education - G.E. Fogg (Winner)
- 2012 Retrofit Awards : Public Sector, Higher Education Building - G.E. Fogg ( Shortlisted)
- 2013 CIBSE Awards : Refurbishment Project , Residential - Wolvercote Road (Highly Commended)
- 2013 CIBSE Awards : Innovative Product , Residential - Wolvercote Road (Winner)
- 2013 RICS Awards: Design & Innovation , Education - G.E.Fogg ( Highly Commended)
- 2013 RICS Awards: Design & Innovation , Residential - Wolvercote Road (Shortlisted)
- 2013 RICS Awards : Residential - Wolvercote Road (Shortlisted)
- 2013 RICS Awards: Residential - Narford Road (Shortlisted)
- 2013 New London Awards : Residential - Wolvercote Road (Finalist)
- 2013 AJ Retrofit Awards : House Post-1945, Residential - Wolvercote Road (Shortlisted)
- 2013 Sustainable Housing Awards: Green Housing Performance Award, Residential - Wolvercote Road (Shortlisted)
- 2013 WAN Awards 2013: Adaptive re-use , Residential - Wolvercote Road (Shortlisted)
- 2013 WAN Awards 2013: Façade of the Year, Education - G.E. Fogg (Shortlisted)
- 2014 RICS Awards: Community Benefit , Education - Carshalton Boys Sports College ( Shortlisted)
- 2014 RICS Awards: Design & Innovation , Education - Carshalton Boys Sports College (Shortlisted)
- 2014 Sunday Times British Homes Awards : Conversion, Restoration or Refurbishment of an Existing Building - Wolvercote Road (Winner)
- 2014 AJ Retrofit Awards : Higher Education - Cockcroft 7th & 8th floors (Highly Commended)
- 2014 WAN Awards 2014: Metal in Architecture , Education - Carshalton Boys Sports College (Shortlisted)
- 2014 Green Dot Awards : Public Education - Cockcroft 7th & 8th floors (Winner)
- 2014 Don't Move/Improve Awards: Residential - Summer House (Shortlisted)
