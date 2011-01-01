Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects is a design-led and customer focussed practice creating successful places to live, work and learn. Formed in 1991 most of our work has originated through competition. Completed schemes include award winning regeneration projects such as Ronaldson’s Wharf, zero carbon homes such as Merton Rise and major new academic buildings such as Futures Community College. In addition to new buildings, a number of our projects involve retrofitting occupied buildings.

As the practice has grown, we have remained focussed on the principles that characterised our early work – of distilling complex briefs and patterns of activity into simple spatial solutions, while ensuring maximum flexibility to cope with inevitable future change.

We are an innovative and forward thinking practice. We have expertise in Passivhaus projects and have worked on the UK’s first Passivhaus University building. We are pioneering users of BIM technology.