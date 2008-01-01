Your browser is out-of-date.

Proofvision
Bathroom accessories in London
    • Making it work in challenging conditions. We are the true specialists when it comes down to water resistant electronics. Our aim is to develop waterproof, flush and in-wall televisions and music systems for modern day living. Proofvision is fast becoming the market leader for waterproof technology. Established in 2008, our innovative designs with high quality materials and smart features, provide truly unique solutions. Our products incorporate the latest technology and lead the way in current trends and features. When you buy Proofvision you're getting the best of both worlds - value and quality.

    Services
    Bathroom Technology and Outdoor Technology
    Service areas
    UK and Europe and London
    Address
    Unit A, 55-57 Minerva Road
    NW10 6HJ, London London
    United Kingdom
    +44-8454672593 www.proofvision.co.uk
