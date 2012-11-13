Your browser is out-of-date.

SHSH Architecture + Scenography
Architects in Brussels
Reviews (1)
Projects

    • Limite Collective Housing + Art Studios, SHSH Architecture + Scenography SHSH Architecture + Scenography Modern houses
    Limite Collective Housing + Art Studios
    Everyday, we are stimulated by the pleasure of searching for unforgettable spaces. A simple space that is moving and pleasing.  

    Based in Belgium and the UK, and keeping a close relationship with Japan, our cross-cultural backgrounds are used to understand the local context of each project, by constantly sharing our cultural, social, philosophical and environmental concerns with our clients and consultants.

    SHSH is also actively involved in  charity activities in relation to natural disaster relief and dyslexia support for children.

    Our missions are divided into 3 categories : design, consultancy and research.

    Services
    • Public Architecture Design
    • residential design
    • renovation
    • Extention
    • Exhibition Design
    • Performance Design
    • Lighting Design
    Service areas
    • Brussels
    • London
    • Paris
    • Tokyo
    Company awards
    ARCHITECTURE AWARDSArchitecture AwardBruxelles-Horta Award for Poisson *Prix de la Maîtrise d'ouvrage Publique en Wallonie et à Bruxelles for Montigny-le-Tilleul *Belgian Building Award 2009, public bulding award for Sauvenière Cinema *Liège's City Public Award for Sauvenière Cinema *Urban Design Award of Liège for Sauvenière Cinema *Belgian Architecture Award for Sauvenière Cinema *Mies van der Rohe award 2009, nominated for Sauvenière Cinema *Archi BAU Europe Awards, nominated for Sauvenière Cinema *Bruxelles-Horta Award 2008 for Bonheur Provisoire Pavilion *(Re)nouveaux Plaisir d'Architecture award *Venice Architecture Biennale, participation in the Belgian pavilion *(* Shin Bogdan Hagiwara in collaboration with Thierry Decuypere, Jorn Aram Bihain (V+))Scenography AwardMake/Believe UK Performance Design Finalist, Nottingham, UKKisaku Ito Design Award, Finalist, Tokyo, JapanWorld Stage Design Finalist, Cardiff, UKBest 3 Contemporary Dance Performance for Réflexions sur la Table Verte, Brussels, BelgiumPOLA Arts Foundation, Young Artist GrantJapanese government, Agency for Cultural Affairs Artist Grant, Scenographer / Architect
    Address
    7-11 Rue d'Alost,
    1000 Brussels
    Belgium
    +32-474325168 www.shsh.be
    Architecture

    2014
    – Article, Figure Forte, A+ Belgique n° 250, Belgium (10-11) 

    – Article, FOCUS SHSH, Wallonie-Bruxelles Architectures, Belgium (03) 

    – Article, Rénovation et extension de la maison communale de Montigny-le-Tilleul», Architectura.be, Belgium (21.8) * 

    – Article, Bureaux, Montigny-le-Tilleul, Afasia, Spain (07.08) *

    2013 

    – Article, Limite Collective Housing, Archilovers, Italy – Article, Lieu’ versus ‘Nuage’; la construction d’une nouvelle bibliothèque publique au XXI siècle relève du défi, A+241, Belgium

     – Article, The Invisible Needs of Life, deSingel cultural centre, Antwerpen, de Standaard, Belgium

    2010 

    – Catalog, West Arch1, Germany (10.10) * 

    – Article, L’espace à cinq sens,  Kensetsu Tsushin Shinbun, Japan (25.08) *

    Scenography Works in Book

    Make/Believe UK Design for Performance 2011-2015, SBTD

    Sensing Spaces, Royal Academy of Arts

    Privett, I & Myerson, J. 2014. Life of Work, Black Dog Publishing London UK

    Sensing Spaces, Royal Academy of Arts 

    World Stage Design, Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, Cardiff, Wales 

    Japan Stage Design 2012, JADT Transformation & Revelation

    UK Design for Performance 2007-2011, SBTD

    Royal Academy of Arts, Sensing Spaces 

    Clark, L. 2014. RA’s Sensing Spaces asks what makes architecture a human experience, Wired 

    Moore, R. 2014. Sensing Spaces: Architecture Reimagined - review, Guardian 

    Field, M. 2014. Sensing Spaces: Architecture Reimagined, Royal Academy, exhibition review, Evening Standard 

    Ramchum, R. 2014. Sensing Spaces opens at the Royal Academy, Architects Journal 

    Stathaki, E. 2014. Sensing Spaces is an immersive new show at London’s Royal Academy of Arts, Wallpaper  

    Wainwright, O. 2014. Sensing Spaces indulges architecture’s vaulting ambition, Guardian 

    Woodman, E. 2014. Sensing Spaces: Architecture Reimagined, Royal Academy, review, The Telegraph  

    Zacheria, E. 2014. Sensing Spaces: Architecture Reimagined at the RA, Harper’s Bazaar 2014

    Pilger, Z. 2014. Sensing Spaces: 'A terrific show that leaves you at peace', Independent [Internet]

    Akram Khan Company & Sylvie Guillem, Sacred Monsters 

    Anderson, Z. 2014. Sacred Monsters, Sadler’s Wells, The Independent 

    Anderson, Z. 2014. Sacred Monsters, Sadler’s Wells, The Independent 

    Craine, D. 2014. Sacred Monsters at Sadler’s Wells, The Times 

    Crompton, S. 2014. The powerful pursuit of perfection, The Telegraph 

    Levene, L. 2014. Sylvie Guillem and Akram Khan, London, The Financial Times 

    Mackrell, J. 2014. Poignant swansong for Guillem and Khan’s duet, The Guardian 

    Sasaki, M. 2010. Sacred Monsters from Tokyo

    Dance Cube 2010. Dance Platform brings two Sacred Monsters to Istanbul, Hürriyet Daily News 

    Brissenden, A. 2008. Sacred Monsters, The Australian 

    Lawson, V. 2008. Perfect Mismatch, The Sydney Morning Herald 

    Tarrant, D. 2008. A Formidable Team-Sacred Monsters, Capital Times New Zealand 

    Reviews

    Лаврентий Колотушкин
    Cool
    about 1 year ago
