Everyday, we are stimulated by the pleasure of searching for unforgettable spaces. A simple space that is moving and pleasing.
Based in Belgium and the UK, and keeping a close relationship with Japan, our cross-cultural backgrounds are used to understand the local context of each project, by constantly sharing our cultural, social, philosophical and environmental concerns with our clients and consultants.
SHSH is also actively involved in charity activities in relation to natural disaster relief and dyslexia support for children.
Our missions are divided into 3 categories : design, consultancy and research.
- Services
- Public Architecture Design
- residential design
- renovation
- Extention
- Exhibition Design
- Performance Design
- Lighting Design
- Service areas
- Brussels
- London
- Paris
- Tokyo
- Company awards
- ARCHITECTURE AWARDSArchitecture AwardBruxelles-Horta Award for Poisson *Prix de la Maîtrise d’ouvrage Publique en Wallonie et à Bruxelles for Montigny-le-Tilleul *Belgian Building Award 2009, public bulding award for Sauvenière Cinema *Liège’s City Public Award for Sauvenière Cinema *Urban Design Award of Liège for Sauvenière Cinema *Belgian Architecture Award for Sauvenière Cinema *Mies van der Rohe award 2009, nominated for Sauvenière Cinema *Archi BAU Europe Awards, nominated for Sauvenière Cinema *Bruxelles-Horta Award 2008 for Bonheur Provisoire Pavilion *(Re)nouveaux Plaisir d’Architecture award *Venice Architecture Biennale, participation in the Belgian pavilion *(* Shin Bogdan Hagiwara in collaboration with Thierry Decuypere, Jorn Aram Bihain (V+))Scenography AwardMake/Believe UK Performance Design Finalist, Nottingham, UKKisaku Ito Design Award, Finalist, Tokyo, JapanWorld Stage Design Finalist, Cardiff, UKBest 3 Contemporary Dance Performance for Réflexions sur la Table Verte, Brussels, BelgiumPOLA Arts Foundation, Young Artist GrantJapanese government, Agency for Cultural Affairs Artist Grant, Scenographer / Architect
- Address
-
7-11 Rue d'Alost,
1000 Brussels
Belgium
+32-474325168 www.shsh.be
Architecture
2014
– Article, Figure Forte, A+ Belgique n° 250, Belgium (10-11)
– Article, FOCUS SHSH, Wallonie-Bruxelles Architectures, Belgium (03)
– Article, Rénovation et extension de la maison communale de Montigny-le-Tilleul», Architectura.be, Belgium (21.8) *
– Article, Bureaux, Montigny-le-Tilleul, Afasia, Spain (07.08) *
2013
– Article, Limite Collective Housing, Archilovers, Italy – Article, Lieu’ versus ‘Nuage’; la construction d’une nouvelle bibliothèque publique au XXI siècle relève du défi, A+241, Belgium
– Article, The Invisible Needs of Life, deSingel cultural centre, Antwerpen, de Standaard, Belgium
2010
– Catalog, West Arch1, Germany (10.10) *
– Article, L’espace à cinq sens, Kensetsu Tsushin Shinbun, Japan (25.08) *
Scenography Works in Book
Make/Believe UK Design for Performance 2011-2015, SBTD
Sensing Spaces, Royal Academy of Arts
Privett, I & Myerson, J. 2014. Life of Work, Black Dog Publishing London UK
Sensing Spaces, Royal Academy of Arts
World Stage Design, Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, Cardiff, Wales
Japan Stage Design 2012, JADT Transformation & Revelation
UK Design for Performance 2007-2011, SBTD
Royal Academy of Arts, Sensing Spaces
Clark, L. 2014. RA’s Sensing Spaces asks what makes architecture a human experience, Wired
Moore, R. 2014. Sensing Spaces: Architecture Reimagined - review, Guardian
Field, M. 2014. Sensing Spaces: Architecture Reimagined, Royal Academy, exhibition review, Evening Standard
Ramchum, R. 2014. Sensing Spaces opens at the Royal Academy, Architects Journal
Stathaki, E. 2014. Sensing Spaces is an immersive new show at London’s Royal Academy of Arts, Wallpaper
Wainwright, O. 2014. Sensing Spaces indulges architecture’s vaulting ambition, Guardian
Woodman, E. 2014. Sensing Spaces: Architecture Reimagined, Royal Academy, review, The Telegraph
Zacheria, E. 2014. Sensing Spaces: Architecture Reimagined at the RA, Harper’s Bazaar 2014
Pilger, Z. 2014. Sensing Spaces: 'A terrific show that leaves you at peace', Independent [Internet]
Akram Khan Company & Sylvie Guillem, Sacred Monsters
Anderson, Z. 2014. Sacred Monsters, Sadler’s Wells, The Independent
Anderson, Z. 2014. Sacred Monsters, Sadler’s Wells, The Independent
Craine, D. 2014. Sacred Monsters at Sadler’s Wells, The Times
Crompton, S. 2014. The powerful pursuit of perfection, The Telegraph
Levene, L. 2014. Sylvie Guillem and Akram Khan, London, The Financial Times
Mackrell, J. 2014. Poignant swansong for Guillem and Khan’s duet, The Guardian
Sasaki, M. 2010. Sacred Monsters from Tokyo
Dance Cube 2010. Dance Platform brings two Sacred Monsters to Istanbul, Hürriyet Daily News
Brissenden, A. 2008. Sacred Monsters, The Australian
Lawson, V. 2008. Perfect Mismatch, The Sydney Morning Herald
Tarrant, D. 2008. A Formidable Team-Sacred Monsters, Capital Times New Zealand