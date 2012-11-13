Everyday, we are stimulated by the pleasure of searching for unforgettable spaces. A simple space that is moving and pleasing.

Based in Belgium and the UK, and keeping a close relationship with Japan, our cross-cultural backgrounds are used to understand the local context of each project, by constantly sharing our cultural, social, philosophical and environmental concerns with our clients and consultants.

SHSH is also actively involved in charity activities in relation to natural disaster relief and dyslexia support for children.

Our missions are divided into 3 categories : design, consultancy and research.