Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Lee Sinclair Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Nottinghamshire
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Prudom house bespoke furniture , Lee Sinclair Furniture Lee Sinclair Furniture KitchenTables & chairs
    Prudom house bespoke furniture , Lee Sinclair Furniture Lee Sinclair Furniture Dining roomTables
    Prudom house bespoke furniture
    Prideaux extending oak dining table and eight chairs , Lee Sinclair Furniture Lee Sinclair Furniture Dining roomTables
    Prideaux extending oak dining table and eight chairs , Lee Sinclair Furniture Lee Sinclair Furniture Dining roomTables
    Prideaux extending oak dining table and eight chairs , Lee Sinclair Furniture Lee Sinclair Furniture Dining roomTables
    +9
    Prideaux extending oak dining table and eight chairs
    Mistry Bedroom furniture , Lee Sinclair Furniture Lee Sinclair Furniture BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Mistry Bedroom furniture , Lee Sinclair Furniture Lee Sinclair Furniture BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Mistry Bedroom furniture , Lee Sinclair Furniture Lee Sinclair Furniture BedroomWardrobes & closets
    +2
    Mistry Bedroom furniture
    Convertable , Lee Sinclair Furniture Lee Sinclair Furniture Dining roomTables
    Convertable , Lee Sinclair Furniture Lee Sinclair Furniture Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    Convertable
    Valentine extending dining table and six chairs , Lee Sinclair Furniture Lee Sinclair Furniture Dining roomTables
    Valentine extending dining table and six chairs , Lee Sinclair Furniture Lee Sinclair Furniture Dining roomTables
    Valentine extending dining table and six chairs , Lee Sinclair Furniture Lee Sinclair Furniture Dining roomTables
    +1
    Valentine extending dining table and six chairs

    For over 40 years, Lee Sinclair has produced high quality bespoke and sustainable furniture. Our innovative designs have won us many prestigious awards, and also led to being named as...

    ‘the number one bespoke furniture maker in the country’ by the Independent newspaper, 2005.

    The beauty of natural timber and endless possibilities for form and texture inspire our team to produce furniture that is innovatively designed and meticulously made. We achieve this by combining years of experience with the finest quality woods, artisan techniques and a craftsman’s eye for detail.

    We also work alongside interior designers and architects to create beautifully designed made-to-spec pieces.

    Services
    Bespoke furniture design and manufacture
    Service areas
    • Nottinghamshire
    • England
    • United Kingdom
    • London
    • Kent
    • CAMBRIDGESHIRE
    • Shropshire
    • Buckinghamshire
    • BIRMINGHAM
    • Cornwall
    • Devon
    • Surrey
    • Scotland
    • Yorkshire
    • Norfolk
    • Leicestershire
    • Lincolnshire
    • Show all 17 service areas
    Company awards
    • 2014—Selected as 'Ones to Watch' by BoConcept
    • 2014—Silver award for the Craft&Design selected maker
    • 2013—Finalist award for the Craft&Design selected maker
    • 2008—Selected for the Guardian Newspaper’s Interior Directory
    • 2005—No 1 bespoke furniture maker in the country by The Independent newspaper
    • 2002—Craftsman Magazine Award for best product at the Royal Berkshire Show for Walnut Music Stand, “Recliner” at 23/24 gallery
    • 2002—Awarded Silver Platter for best new exhibitor, Royal Berkshire Show
    • 1985—Barclay Bank Award for Craftsmanship
    • 1984—Award for Craftsmanship at the Keele University Exhibition
    • Show all 10 awards
    Address
    Endon House, Main Street, Laneham
    DN220NA Nottinghamshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1777228303 www.leesinclair.co.uk
      Add SEO element