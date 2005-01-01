For over 40 years, Lee Sinclair has produced high quality bespoke and sustainable furniture. Our innovative designs have won us many prestigious awards, and also led to being named as...
‘the number one bespoke furniture maker in the country’ by the Independent newspaper, 2005.
The beauty of natural timber and endless possibilities for form and texture inspire our team to produce furniture that is innovatively designed and meticulously made. We achieve this by combining years of experience with the finest quality woods, artisan techniques and a craftsman’s eye for detail.
We also work alongside interior designers and architects to create beautifully designed made-to-spec pieces.
- Services
- Bespoke furniture design and manufacture
- Service areas
- Nottinghamshire
- England
- United Kingdom
- London
- Kent
- CAMBRIDGESHIRE
- Shropshire
- Buckinghamshire
- BIRMINGHAM
- Cornwall
- Devon
- Surrey
- Scotland
- Yorkshire
- Norfolk
- Leicestershire
- Lincolnshire
- Company awards
- 2014—Selected as 'Ones to Watch' by BoConcept
- 2014—Silver award for the Craft&Design selected maker
- 2013—Finalist award for the Craft&Design selected maker
- 2008—Selected for the Guardian Newspaper’s Interior Directory
- 2005—No 1 bespoke furniture maker in the country by The Independent newspaper
- 2002—Craftsman Magazine Award for best product at the Royal Berkshire Show for Walnut Music Stand, “Recliner” at 23/24 gallery
- 2002—Awarded Silver Platter for best new exhibitor, Royal Berkshire Show
- 1985—Barclay Bank Award for Craftsmanship
- 1984—Award for Craftsmanship at the Keele University Exhibition
- Address
-
Endon House, Main Street, Laneham
DN220NA Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom
+44-1777228303 www.leesinclair.co.uk