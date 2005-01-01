For over 40 years, Lee Sinclair has produced high quality bespoke and sustainable furniture. Our innovative designs have won us many prestigious awards, and also led to being named as...

‘the number one bespoke furniture maker in the country’ by the Independent newspaper, 2005.

The beauty of natural timber and endless possibilities for form and texture inspire our team to produce furniture that is innovatively designed and meticulously made. We achieve this by combining years of experience with the finest quality woods, artisan techniques and a craftsman’s eye for detail.

We also work alongside interior designers and architects to create beautifully designed made-to-spec pieces.