Sanctum Garden Studios
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Bolton
Reviews (12)
    • The 2.6m x 2.4m Bespoke Contemporary Studio in Edinburgh, Sanctum Garden Studios Sanctum Garden Studios Modern garden
    The 2.6m x 2.4m Bespoke Contemporary Studio in Edinburgh

    At Sanctum we are proud to offer what we feel are the most beautiful, affordable, maintenance-free and low maintenance garden rooms in the UK.  We install and deliver anywhere in the UK .  As a small family business, we have the ability to keep our costs low but can still maintain the high quality of our materials. Our team really do have a passion for designing and building your studio and we are proud to ‘keep it in the family’ with no outside contractors ever being used.  With over 20 years in the construction industry our studios are built to housebuilding standards with the smallest amount of detail taken into consideration to ensure every customer is more than happy with their garden room.  

    Services
    • Garden Rooms
    • Garden Studios
    • Garden Offices
    • Garden Buildings
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Bolton
    Address
    43 Captain Street, Horwich
    BL6 7lq Bolton
    United Kingdom
    +44120446045007958499297 www.sanctumgardenstudios.com

    Reviews

    siddharth shetty
    Really happy with our studio. The build quality is exceptional and it is a very good addition to our garden. Got in touch with Sam at sanctum for a quote and the quadpod(micro) we got was one of the most competively priced products on the market. Installation was done in a day and a half and the team were brilliant! Would highly recommend Sanctum to anyone thinking of getting a garden studio. Thank you Sam, Gary and the entire team.
    3 months ago
    Richard Hemming
    The whole process of dealing with Sanctum was easy and pleasurable from start to finish. Very professional and friendly staff, both at the office and the installation team. Loved that the prices are clear and up front and no hidden extras, something other companies could learn from. Very happy with my garden office, it is well made, looks good and its comfortable and warm. Perfect addition to my garden now that hybrid working is becoming the norm.
    7 months ago
    Helen Dibble
    5 hours. That's all it took to assemble the studio. I researched the market long and hard and found Sanctum Garden Studios to be the best quality-value option around. Their service has been spot on from day one. They answered dozens of questions and the build team was superb. Even my incredibly particular partner is impressed by the quality of the unit. It's warm, surprisingly sound-proof and has totally elevated the garden. The build team explained where and how to fix things to the wall (pretty much anywhere!) and the electrics were a doddle to connect. We now have the long awaiting work-life separation we've been craving. And installing this for my business was a momentous occasion. I'm very proud to call this HQ. You're in safe hands, here. Highly recommended.
    10 months ago
    Show all 12 reviews
