At Sanctum we are proud to offer what we feel are the most beautiful, affordable, maintenance-free and low maintenance garden rooms in the UK. We install and deliver anywhere in the UK . As a small family business, we have the ability to keep our costs low but can still maintain the high quality of our materials. Our team really do have a passion for designing and building your studio and we are proud to ‘keep it in the family’ with no outside contractors ever being used. With over 20 years in the construction industry our studios are built to housebuilding standards with the smallest amount of detail taken into consideration to ensure every customer is more than happy with their garden room.